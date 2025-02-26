Patriots legend Vince Wilfork credits wife Yunka for saving him from becoming a 'f–king a–hole'

Former New England Patriots tackle Vince Wilfork shared insight into his life with his wife Yunka in an interview with the New York Post as part of a promotional tour with Tums. Wilfork, who was married in the past, met his second wife Yunka nine years ago. The couple married in December 2022.

Wilfork said Yunka completely changed his trajectory in life and how she made him a better person.

“Without her, I wouldn’t be the person I am right now," Wilfork said. "No, man … I would be a f–king a–hole. I’m just being honest because I was there. She got me in order. She got me to view life differently, so a lot of credit goes to her. She’s my best friend.”

The former New England Patriots tackle also said that he and his wife Yunka spend a lot of time at home. He referred to themselves as "homebodies" and that one of their favorite pastimes is binging their favorite television shows at home.

Vince Wilfork and wife Yunka spent time with USO during holidays

In December 2024, Vince Wilfork shared a snapshot of Yunka in an Instagram post about their time in the USO. The organization's mission is to improve the lives of men and women serving in the US military.

During the holiday season, the Wilforks took time to express their gratitude to service members for everything they do for the country.

"I was very honored to be in the presence of the men and women who serve and protect our country and to make sure we are safe 24/7 for 365 days of the year," Wilfork wrote. "The dedication, commitment and sacrifices that are being made on a daily basis is truly a blessing for all of us. I am so privileged to have spent the holiday season with them and our USO family.

"The main thing I love the most is we got a chance to put smiles on our service members faces with this USO tour. Truly truly truly amazing to have been with such brave men and women who serve our country. Big thank to @theuso and @thejointstaff for making this a memorable trip that will never be forgotten."

The two-time Super Bowl winner shared a photo of himself and his wife posing for a photo on an aircraft carrier during their trip with the USO.

Wilfork spent 11 seasons with the New England Patriots from 2004 until 2014, winning two Lombardi Trophies.

