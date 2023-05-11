The New England Patriots have seen better days, but team owners across the country rarely overtly lower the mood in the room. However, in an interview on Good Morning Football, Robert Kraft brought up the Holocaust and even compared the early days leading to the tragic events to the United States in 2023.

Put simply, he compared racist hatred and treatment of the LGBTQ community to the state of hatred against the Jewish and non-Aryans in Germany in the days leading up to World War II. Here's how the owner put it:

Will Bill Belichick reach the playoffs in 2023?

"What's going on in this country right now is very disturbing to me, where we're seeing signs that are very similar to what was going on in Germany in the late 30s. And I'm asking all Americans to stand up and fight this hatred."

Patriots owner presses for brighter days on and off the field

Robert Kraft at New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

In addition to overtly calling for a cease of hostility toward minorities, many pundits and analysts have calculated that Kraft is inching closer to pressuring Bill Belichick to improve. The Patriots head coach is one of the few consecutive holdouts from the Tom Brady era. Meaning, in the years since the quarterback's exit, much of the team, especially on offense, has been swapped out.

Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman are now retired. Former Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is working in the City of Sin. Matt Patricia has joined the Philadelphia Eagles. Offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is back, but only after a decade-plus break from the team.

In other words, with No. 12 gone, the head coach is the last core piece of the era still showing up to work every day. The team will be hoping to take the league by surprise in 2023, overtaking the perenially powerful Buffalo Bills, the newly fiesty New York Jets, and the perenially 9-8 Miami Dolphins.

