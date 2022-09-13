Alcohol and suplexes: Things get crazy at Rob Gronkowski's retirement bash

At the Mohegan Sun’s Sportsbook in Uncasville, Connecticut, last Saturday, Rob Gronkowski and people close to him shut down the entire place and celebrated the star tight end’s retirement from the NFL (for the second time).

The shutdown of the sportsbook was metaphorical and literal: the betting window did not take a single bet during the two-hour celebration of Gronkowski’s NFL career.

His family and friends in attendance included his dad Gordie, brother Gordie Jr., his mom Diane, and girlfriend Camille Kostek. The towering, tiered fondant cake had 500 cupcakes orbiting it, with the impressive display stating, “Happy retirement, Again, Rob Gronkowski.”

The party had as many as 300 attendees at the FanDuel Sportsbook facility, which featured a humongous 140-foot LED screen. Fans who wanted a close, personal interaction with the former New England Patriot and Tampa Bay Buccaneer had to pay $75.00 to enter the VIP section. The shindig began at 9 PM EDT and lasted a couple of hours until 11 PM EDT.

Gronkowski then left the sportsbook and went to an after-party at Club Avalon. After all, the party never ends with Rob Gronkowski; it just moves venues.

Rob Gronkowski swears this time is it

Yes, the four-time Super Bowl champion has retired before, only to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to play football with his BFF Tom Brady. Yes, Brady also retired at the end of last season, only to return to professional football two months later. This time, however, Gronkowski promised that he’s hanging up the cleats for good.

The star tight end even doubled down in the face of pressure from his favorite quarterback:

“Tom’s called me like five times.”

Brady and the Buccaneers are fresh off a Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, but the team lost star receiver Chris Godwin to a hamstring injury. With newcomers Julio Jones and Russell Gage acclimating to Brady and the Buccaneers offense, the team could use some familiarity in the receiving room.

Despite the grandiose party, it’s clear if Gronkowski desires to return to the team, the Buccaneers will welcome him with open arms.

