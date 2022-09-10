Tom Brady tries his best to lure Rob Gronkowski out of retirement

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have been partners in crime for most of the last 10 years. However, the regular season starts this weekend for Brady and Gronkowski is nowhere to be found.

That said, the two did share somewhat of a conversation during a question and answer session posted online by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rob Gronkowski sent in a surprise question to his quarterback. The stunned Brady watched the video message before giving his response. This was Gronkowski's question:

"Ever since I stopped playing that football game, I don't get a chance to hang out with the guys in the locker room. And now, I'm having to resort to sending in these video questions to see if Tommy will answer me."

He went on to ask what kind of tattoo he should get to remember his football career:

"I was thinking about getting a tattoo to remember all the great times over the years. So my question for Tom is what should I get and where should I put it if he'll even answer me? Any suggestions?"

In response, Tom Brady first prefaced that he misses his tight end:

"Great question, Gronk. Great question. First of all, I know I'm talking to video, but I do sincerely miss you. I'm missing my copilot. Look, I know you're not live, but look, there's only one seat. There's not two chairs. There's just one. So I miss you, man."

Continuing on, he said that a rising phoenix would be a great choice:

"To your question. You want a tattoo? You know, what I think you need Gronk. You know what you need? You need a rising Phoenix right across your back, a la Boston's own Ben Affleck. The rising Phoenix is about overcoming adversity, rising through the ashes, and reclaiming your glory. All of which I hope you really want to do at some point."

He went on to continue selling the tight end on a return to the team:

"I'm not sure if you do, but if there's one thing that would inspire you, don't think about your teammates. Don't think about this amazing facility, the free food you get, the free swag and gear that we get."

Lastly, he equated a return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an automatic return to glory:

"Think about returning to glory and what that rising Phoenix could do for you on your big back. That's my challenge to you, Gronk, if that's what you're looking for."

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski through the years

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski at Super Bowl LV

In 2010, the quarterback and tight end were introduced to each other when Gronkowski was drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round of the NFL Draft. By the end of the tight end's second year, the two were seen as inseparable.

In his second year, Rob Gronkowski broke out as one of the premier tight ends in the league, earning 1,327 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Between 2011 and 2018, the tight end earned at least 1,000 yards in four seasons. In his time with the team, he helped Tom Brady to four Super Bowls and two Lombardi Trophies.

Following the 2018 season, the tight end retired and after 2019 ended, Tom Brady went to the Buccaneers.

However, the quarterback was able to convince the tight end to join him for another run. The two won the Super Bowl at the end of the 2020 season.

Rob Gronkowski would stick around for one final year for a somewhat vintage performance, earning 802 yards and six touchdowns. He retired at the end of the season.

Many still expect him to return once again. Will he surprise his quarterback one more time?

