Patriots-Panthers training ground brawl sees one fan limping out of ground with injury 

The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers held joint practices, as teams often do in preseason and for the second straight day, a brawl broke out.

Now, this isn't that uncommon as these brawls happen regularly with things heating up between teams. However, in this latest instance, the fight was near the bleachers where fans were watching practice from. The fight spilled over the bleachers and a woman was injured after a helmet fell on her foot.

Per dailysnark.com, the woman did not want medical attention from the Patriots medical staff, stating that she was fine. The fight broke out after Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was hit by Deatrich Wise - a hit deemed unnecessary by McCaffrey's teammates.

As mentioned above, these kinds of fights between teams happen more often than you think. Players want to make an impression on their coaches and for some, this is when they can make their point and put in a good showing to avoid roster cuts.

@awlsabermetrics Patriots and Panthers continue to rumble with each other during joint practices.This is the second day in a row that multiple fights have broken out between the two teams, resulting in players getting kicked out. Patriots and Panthers continue to rumble with each other during joint practices.This is the second day in a row that multiple fights have broken out between the two teams, resulting in players getting kicked out.🎥 @awlsabermetrics https://t.co/c8vmAciJHF

With that being said, the fact that a fan was caught in the crossfire of the scuffle is unacceptable. Luckily, the woman wasn't seriously hurt as we can see by the vision that a lot of players were in the vacinity.

The woman was offered free tickets to a game this season. What makes this even more interesting is that the teams play each other in their second preseason game on Friday.

What can we expect from the Patriots and Panthers in 2022?

New England Patriots v Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are still determining their starting quarterback with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold fighting it out for the QB1 role. The team is going through a rebuilding phase, but there are some nice pieces for Matt Rhule to work with. Christian McCaffrey, Robbie Anderson, and DJ Moore will make proper weapons for whoever lands the starting job as shot-caller between Mayfield and Darnold.

Likely to not trouble the Buccaneers or Saints for the division title, Carolina might win its fair share of games in 2022.

For the Patriots, Mac Jones is expected to get better as he heads into his second NFL season.

Last year, Jones led New England to the playoffs, something that might be more challenging this season as the Dolphins have strengthened considerably and the Bills are just levels above.

