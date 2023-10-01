Patriots vs Cowboys weather report: What's in store for Week 4? 

Will the weather cooperate for the Week 4 matchup between the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys? Let's examine the most recent predictions for the game at the AT&T Stadium and potential effects on the offensive and defensive strategies of both teams this weekend.

The NFL weather report generated a lot of discussion last weekend, with some unfavorable predictions regarding the tropical cyclone forecast early for games throughout the league.

Football games can be significantly impacted by the weather, but in Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium, the effect is limited, as the stadium's conditions can be managed.

The roof system of the AT&T Stadium is adaptable and may be quickly extended or folded away depending on the weather.

This roofing system, which is made of textiles that are waterproof and durable, is intended to help the team make the most of their outdoor areas by providing continuous sunlight in winter and shelter from the sweltering sun and precipitation in summer.

Retractable stadium roofs offer shelter from weather hazards like rain, snow, wind and excessive heat, which is one of their key benefits. Fans watching the Patriots and Cowboys game shouldn't expect the weather to interfere with their teams' passing and receiving strategies.

How to watch Patriots vs Cowboys in Week 4?

Running back Ezekiel Elliott, a vital part of the Dallas Cowboys for many seasons, switched to the New England Patriots this offseason.

On Sunday, when the Patriots visit Dallas for a Week 4 matchup against The Boys, Elliott will have the chance to make the Cowboys regret not keeping him.

Kevin Burkhardt will serve as the play-by-play announcer for the game on FOX, while Greg Olsen will serve as the color analyst. Tom Rinaldi and Erin Andrews will be the sideline announcers.

Using the FuboTV and NFL+ streaming services, NFL fans may also watch live regular season and postseason games on their smartphones or tablets. New users of NFL+ and FuboTV will benefit from a 7-day free trial offer when subscribing if they plan to stream NFL games.

The information you need to follow the game is provided below.

Date and Time : Sunday, Oct. 1 at 4:25 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Oct. 1 at 4:25 p.m. ET Stadium : AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX TV : FOX

: FOX Announcers : Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analyst), Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sidelines commentators)

: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analyst), Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sidelines commentators) Live stream: Sling, FuboTV, NFL+, DAZN (Canada)