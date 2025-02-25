Paul Scanlan labels Travis Kelce a 'good producer' amid Chiefs TE's retirement rumors

Following the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, there have been speculations about Travis Kelce's retirement. Amidst the retirement rumors, producer Paul Scanlan praised Kelce's film production skills, hinting at a potential future in Hollywood.

Scanlan co-produced Kelce's first feature film, "My Dead Friend Zoe," and discussed their collaboration in an interview with People on Monday.

"Even just seeing what a difference it's made having him involved in our project, I would say yeah," Scanlan said. "He's such a likable guy and he's a good actor. I mean, he's proven that he's been in some good material. And he’s a good producer.

"He’s made a difference in our project. He’s really good at generating attention and getting attention on a worthy project."

Scanlan added that Kelce has been planning to work on more "purposeful projects." According to Scanlan, having Kelce as an executive producer in the feature film has helped achieve its mission of reaching the target audience.

Travis Kelce shared a comforting moment with NFL reporter Erin Andrews after Super Bowl loss

After the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome, Travis Kelce was comforted by ESPN reporter Erin Andrews. The NFL reporter recalled the wholesome moment in the #305 episode of Andrews' "Calm Down" podcast.

“I was actually coming off the field and he was just walking out," Andrews said. "And I was like f--- it, and I just turned around and I walked up to him. I was like 'I don’t want to bug him' but I was like, ‘No, that’s our friend and this really sucks.’ Just walked up to him and he stopped, and I gave him a big hug and I was just like, ‘I’m so sorry, I love you, I’m so sorry.’”

Following the Super Bowl loss, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift took a vacation to unwind from the emotional experience.

