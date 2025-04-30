"PAY HIM PLEASE": Ravens fans react as team adds a 5th year to Kyle Hamilton's contract

Kyle Hamilton, the former Notre Dame star, was picked by the Baltimore Ravens as the 14th overall prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he has now turned into one of the top defensive players in the league.

The 24-year-old safety was a first-team All-Pro in 2023 and a second-team All-Pro in 2024, and was picked for the Pro Bowl in both those years. Now, with the deadline almost approaching, the Ravens announced that they will exercise Hamilton's fifth-year option and lock him in for 2026.

"We are exercising the fifth-year option for Kyle Hamilton, with the goal of working toward a multi-year contract extension. While we will not apply the fifth-year option to Tyler Linderbaum, it is our intention for him to remain a Baltimore Raven long term," General Manager and Executive Vice President Eric DeCosta said in a statement.

Hamilton will earn $18.6 million for the 2026 season. This fact angers some fans as they believe he deserves more.

As the Ravens decide to keep Hamilton, they have not exercised the fifth-year option for center Tyler Linderbaum, who was picked as the 25th overall prospect from Iowa.

"Makes sense, we have a ton of expiring contracts this offseason, and I'd rather not have us extend him and Linderbaum until next year, with that being said," one fan commented on the situation.

"Hamilton is easily a top-three safety. We gotta hold off paying him veteran money as long as we can," another fan sided with Hamilton.

"Best safety in the league let’s get him taken care good job EDC," another fan heaped praise on the ex Notre Dame star.

Kyle Hamilton shared thoughts on a potential contract extension with the Ravens

The Ravens announced their decision to exercise Kyle Hamilton's fifth-year option just a few hours before the deadline that closes on Thursday. However, just like the franchise, Hamilton didn't seem to be in a rush for the news.

On April 21, Hamilton told ESPN he wasn't in a big rush and that he understands the team is busy with the NFL draft. He said:

“[H]aven’t had too many talks about it, to be honest. I’m not in a big rush. If it happens, it happens. Cool. They’re busy — draft stuff and all that’s going on. I’m not in a big rush. So, if it happens, it happens. Cool. And if it happens this offseason, [that’s] cool too. But I’m not in a rush to get it done, necessarily.”

Hamilton was announced as the youngest defensive starter named to the Pro Bowl and is considered one of the most critical aspects of the Ravens' defense.

