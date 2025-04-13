"Paying him $50-plus million is very risky" - NFC executive sounds caution over Brock Purdy contract extension

As the San Francisco 49ers continue evaluating their long-term quarterback plans, not everyone in the league is convinced Brock Purdy deserves a mega-extension just yet.

According to a recent report from Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame, an anonymous high-ranking NFC executive voiced hesitation about giving Purdy a top-tier contract.

“I’d play it out as long as possible without paying him if I was San Francisco, including using tags, etc. I think paying him $50-plus million is very risky,” the executive said.

While Purdy was drafted as the final pick of the 2022 NFL draft, he has far outperformed expectations through two full seasons.

After guiding the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2023 and finishing second in passer rating (113.0), Purdy earned his first Pro Bowl nod. He threw for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns that year, solidifying his role as the franchise’s starting quarterback.

But 2024 told a different story.

While Purdy still posted 3,864 yards and 20 touchdowns with a 65.9% completion rate, San Francisco fell to a 6-11 record, missing the playoffs amid injuries and inconsistencies across the roster.

San Francisco 49ers weighing future as Brock Purdy contract talks progress

San Francisco general manager John Lynch said the team hopes to complete a deal by April 22, the start of the offseason program. Reports indicate Purdy’s camp is targeting a deal in the $50 million to $55 million per year range, which would make him one of the league’s highest-paid quarterbacks alongside Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen.

49ers owner Jed York has publicly supported a deal, calling Purdy “our guy,” but acknowledged the challenge of managing the salary cap.

"You can’t pay somebody quarterback money and have all the other talent around,” he told reporters last week.

The 49ers could use the franchise tag to delay a long-term commitment, buying another year or two to evaluate. But the clock is ticking as Kyle Shanahan’s offense evolves and veteran stars like Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle age.

