Penelope Cruz's most recent Met Gala outfit has drawn comparisons with future New York Jet Aaron Rodgers.

At the recently concluded 2023 Met Gala, Cruz was named a co-chair of the event, where she showed up looking that way. She wore a hood over a mint green Chanel gown that looked white at first sight and was embroidered with crystals.

On Good Morning Football, host Jamie Erdahl said that the gown made her think that Cruz was on a date with Rodgers, committing to success together:

"The Bridal theme was of heavy prominence last night. Penelope Cruz, Ava, Max and Elle Fanning all showed up looking like they were ready to walk in, up. down the aisle to whoever was willing to be standing at the end.

"I'm picturing Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, like, 'Here I am on our second date in a bridal gown.' Hint, hint. I'm trying to tell you that we must win a Lombardi. Hint, hint. While I'm in my first season here. Are you buying? Or keep trying the fact that if somebody showed up on a date with you wearing a bridal gown, they're like, 'Hey, let's have a commitment early on. Let's go.'"

Co-host and former cornerback Jason McCourty reacted:

"I'm like this. (imitates marching) I'm out the door. I'm gone, keep trying, No way. You saw with the bridal - gone."

Erdahl summarized her thoughts:

"I'm thinking Aaron Rodgers is standing here with the bridal gown in New Jersey saying, 'Yes, I commit, I do, to bring you a Super Bowl.'"

Which NFL stars and personalities were at 2023 Met Gala?

Most of the attendees at the Met Gala were celebrities from Hollywood, but a few athletes were also present, including some NFL stars.

Two-time Super Bowl winner and MVP Patrick Mahomes led the contingent in a Hugo Boss tuxedo. He was accompanied by his wife Brittany, who wore a white gown with silver shoulders:

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was also in attendance, wearing a Tommy Hilfiger suit. Like Mahomes, he was making his Met Gala debut:

Gisele Bundchen impressed her fans with this extravagant white Chanel gown and feather cape:

