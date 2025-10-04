"People shouldn't come to Super Bowl unless they're law-abiding Americans": DHS Secretary Kristi Noem sends blunt message on attending Bad Bunny event

Kristi Noem said that next year’s Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California, will be subject to strict federal enforcement. She advised only “law-abiding Americans” to attend the event featuring Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny. Noem, who heads the Department of Homeland Security under U.S. President Donald Trump, made the comments on Friday.

"The Department of Homeland Security is responsible for keeping it safe, so I have the responsibility for making sure everybody goes to the Super Bowl, has the opportunity to enjoy it and to leave, and that's what America is about," Noem said, via "The Benny Show."

"So yeah, we'll be all over that place, and I can. We're going to enforce the law. So I think people should not be coming to the Super Bowl unless there are law-abiding Americans who love this country."

PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 @patriottakes Kristi Noem tells Bad Bunny that ICE will be at the Super Bowl and the event should only be for Americans who “love this country”

Bad Bunny, the halftime performer, has previously voiced concern about U.S. immigration policies. In a recent interview with i-D magazine, he revealed that he excluded mainland tour dates from his upcoming world tour schedule due to fears of ICE operations at large venues.

Noem aims NFL over choosing Bad Bunny

NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn

Kristi Noem also criticized the NFL’s decision to spotlight Bad Bunny at the Feb. 9 game, predicting league officials would regret the move.

"Well, they suck, and we'll win, and God will bless us, and we'll stand and be proud of ourselves at the end of the day, and they won't be able to sleep at night because they don't know what they believe, and they're so weak, we'll fix it," Noem said on Friday, via "The Benny Show."

The league confirmed the Grammy-winning artist’s selection on Sept. 28, calling the performance a celebration of Latino culture. In his announcement, Bad Bunny described the halftime show as a moment of pride for his community and heritage.

Criticism from opposing circles followed. Former race driver Danica Patrick wrote on X that performances without English language songs shouldn’t headline an American event.

Former NFL lineman Taylor Lewan also weighed in, arguing on the "Up & Adams" show on Wednesday that Taylor Swift would've been a better pick. He cited her connection to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and her influence on the sport’s growing popularity. His podcast cohost, Will Compton, agreed, saying this season would have been ideal since the Chiefs likely won’t reach the championship.

