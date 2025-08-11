"Personal dislike that isn’t attached to just money": Ex-Lions QB drops bombshell on Micah Parsons’ Cowboys relationship amid trade request

  • home icon
By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Aug 11, 2025 15:33 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn
Micah Parsons is the LB of the Dallas Cowboys [Image credits: Imagn]

As he is reaching the final year of his rookie contract with the Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons was seeking a lucrative contract extension before the 2025 NFL season kicks off. However, after not receiving much response from owner Jerry Jones or the franchise, the star linebacker requested a trade.

It has been a minute since Parsons put in the trade request, and still, there has been little talking between the parties. Former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky recently discussed the matter on ESPN's "Get Up." Orlovsky said that the Cowboys probably don't like Micah Parsons, and he doesn't like the team anymore.

"Do they want to get a deal done with Micah Parsons? I don't think they like each other. (It's gotten personal to the point that you're making.) But that gets personal. A lot of that money stuff gets personal.
"I just, there's something that feels, like, he doesn't like them, they don't like him. And it's a personal dislike that isn't attached to just money. Trade request was 10 days ago, and we haven't talked."

Check out the video below:

Veteran NFL analyst calls out Micah Parsons amongst his contract drama with the Cowboys

Micah Parsons' contract drama with the Cowboys has become the highlight of the offseason. Recently, veteran NFL analyst Skip Bayless took a shot at the star LB for rejecting a $200 million offer made by America's Team back in March. Speaking on "The Skip Bayless Show," he said:

"Jerry Jones' pride was stung. And I think it still stings. Jerry said he reached, meaning he plunged for a player he loves like a grandson on and off the field. So, if that's true, and I believe it is,Micah Parsons made a big mistake that day back in March.
"He should have reached across that desk and shaken Jerry’s hand right there. Then he should have walked around that desk and hugged Granddaddy Jerry."
He added:

"I mean, think about this: almost 200 million guaranteed would have made Micah Parsons the seventh-highest paid player, including quarterbacks. ... It would have broken the bank and smashed the record for any defensive player ever, and for any non-quarterback on offense. Smashed. Obliterated. Micah should have taken the money and run."

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Parsons. Will he remain with the Cowboys or find a new home? Only time will tell.

