Pete Carroll delivers verdict on DK Metcalf's future with Seahawks

Signing receiver DK Metcalfe to a new deal is the number one priority for the Seattle Seahawks, according to head coach Pete Carroll.

Entering the last year of his four-year rookie deal, the 25-year-old receiver will have plenty of suitors should the Seahawks not be able to get a deal done.

Currently slated to make $3,986,000 as his base salary in 2022 according to Spotrac.com, there will be teams who could triple that for the star wideout if he hits the free agency market.

Carroll was a guest on 93.3 JKR radio in Seattle and said that the team is going to try very hard to get a deal done before the start of the 2022 NFL season. Carroll said:

"It's really important to us. We love him. He maybe will go down as one of the great draft picks we've ever had here.

"We are going to do everything we can to get it done."

Gregg Bell @gbellseattle



"We are going to do everything we can to get it done." Pete Carroll says on @933KJR Seahawks will try hard to re-sign DK Metcalf before 2022 season begins: "It's really important to us. We love him. He maybe will go down as one of the great draft picks we've ever had here."We are going to do everything we can to get it done." Pete Carroll says on @933KJR Seahawks will try hard to re-sign DK Metcalf before 2022 season begins: "It's really important to us. We love him. He maybe will go down as one of the great draft picks we've ever had here."We are going to do everything we can to get it done."

Having traded away Russell Wilson and released star linebacker Bobby Wagner, the Seahawks will not want to lose perhaps their most important offensive weapon in Metcalf.

DK Metcalf's performance merits a contract extension

Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks

A true nightmare for any opposing defender in the league, Metcalf is a supreme athlete who combines his incredible physical skills with lightning pace.

His numbers last season on a struggling side were good, to say the least. While he did not crack the 1,000 yard mark that every receiver wants, he still totaled 967 and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

Just who will be Seattle's quarterback next season remains a mystery, with rumors suggesting it could be Baker Mayfield or even Colin Kaepernick. Tying down the 24-year-old hulking receiver needs to be done quickly for the franchise.

With Tyler Lockett, Noah Fant (acquired in the Wilson trade) and Metcalf as the only receivers of note on the roster, losing the 24-year-old would be disastrous for the Seahawks.

Seattle had a disappointing year last season, finishing at the bottom of the NFC West with a 7-10 record. It is thought by many that without Wilson, the team will struggle again.

Still, with a very good defense, the Seahawks struggled offensively last year. With Metcalf being the true number one receiver to throw to, losing him would be a doomsday scenario for the franchise.

Edited by Adam Dickson