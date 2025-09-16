  • home icon
Pete Carroll sets record straight on reports of Tom Brady helping OC Chip Kelly in fame planning amid Raiders owner-Fox analyst conflict of interest

By Arnold
Modified Sep 16, 2025 10:30 GMT
Pete Carroll sets record straight on reports of Tom Brady helping OC Chip Kelly in fame planning amid Raiders owner-Fox analyst conflict of interest (Image Credits - IMAGN)

Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll has dismissed reports suggesting minority stake team owner Tom Brady discusses play calling with the Raiders' offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Brady was spotted in the coaches' booth with a headset on during the Raiders' 20-9 loss to the LA Chargers in Week 2 on Monday night.

During the game, announcers said that Brady meets with Kelly multiple times a week to go over film and discuss the game plan. However, Carroll quashed those reports after the game and said that he and Kelly talk to Brady often, but not about the game plan on the field.

"That's not accurate," Carroll said. "We have conversations. I talk to Tom, Chip talks to Tom regularly. We have a tremendous asset, and so we all get along well, we respect each other, and so we just talk about life and football and whatever it becomes. He has great insight, so we're lucky to have him as an owner."
Moreover, when Brady was in the Raiders' coaches' booth, some questioned if that would be a conflict of interest with his role as a Fox analyst and announcer.

Brady has been serving as an announcer at Fox since the 2024 season. He is currently in his second year with the broadcast giants, but his role has been criticized since he is also a part-owner of the Raiders.

Pete Carroll will aim for Raiders to get back to winning ways in Week 3 vs. Washington Commanders

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders HC Pete Carroll - Source: Imagn

Pete Carroll's Raiders will square off against the Washington Commanders in Week 3 on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Northwest Stadium in Summerfield, Maryland.

The Raiders opened their season with a 20-13 win over the New England Patriots, before losing to the Chargers in Week 2.

Meanwhile, the Commanders beat the New York Giants 21-6 in Week 1, before suffering a 27-18 loss to Green By Packers in Week 2.

