Peter Schrager claims Brock Purdy will not get more than $55,000,000 salary with contract extension 

NFL insider Peter Schrager shared his thoughts about what number Brock Purdy could get with a new contract with the San Francisco 49ers. The veteran quarterback, who went from Mr. Irrelevant to playing in the NFC Championship Game during his rookie season, is lined up for a big paycheck.

It's unclear the exact number he'll get per year, but rumors have it at no less than $50 million per year. Schrager joined "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday to share his two cents on this situation.

He hit the brakes on Purdy getting $55 million per season:

“I don't see Brock Purdy making north of $55 million," Schrager said. "I don't see Brock Purdy being one of the top, highest-paid quarterbacks. It's going to be a discussion with his agent, him and what does he want? What does he need? And then you never want to take a hometown discount. But you also realize that, you know, you’re Brock Purdy.

"Is 50 million the right number, is 48 the right number, is 45 the right number? Could 40 be the right number? So curious to see where it goes out here, but obviously they want to sign Brock Purdy, that's been John Lynch's stands forever," he added.

Purdy isn't coming off the best season of his career. The 49ers wilted to a 6-11 record and finished fourth in the NFC West standings. Purdy completed 300 of 455 pass attempts, tallying 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

San Francisco is going through some changes this offseason, and Purdy is still waiting to know his fate, but the Niners are working to strike a deal soon.

John Lynch shares update on Brock Purdy's new deal

San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch hasn't shared a date to know when Purdy will get a new deal with the 49ers. However, the executive is optimistic that they can agree at any moment.

"I think we're going to get the deal done," Lynch said via ESPN.com. "That's what I believe. We'll just leave it at that."

During the annual league meeting, Lynch said it was a possibility to get the deal signed by mid-April.

"I don't think it's too optimistic [to get it done by then]," Lynch added. "I think I understand why Brock wants that. We'd like that very much, so we've just got to find that right place for both sides, and I would love nothing more than for that to be the case."

Many 49ers fans have shared they don't want the team to spend a lot to keep Purdy, but nothing is certain at this moment.

Do you think Brock Purdy deserves a new contract extension above $55 million? Let us know ow your thoughts in the comments section below.

