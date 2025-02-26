"Please god be less than $50 mil": 49ers fans have their say as GM John Lynch sparks Brock Purdy contract talks

San Francisco 49ers fans reacted to general manager John Lynch announcing the team has opened contract extension negotiations with Brock Purdy. After going from "Mr. Irrelevant" to beating Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance for the starting quarterback role, Purdy is in line to get a massive contract extension.

Ad

NFL reporter Ari Meirov shared Lynch's revelation with fans, but some weren't so happy about it.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Several people said the 49ers shouldn't give much money to Purdy.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Please god be less than 50mil," one fan wrote.

"I don’t think this is a good idea," another fan said.

"Does he deserve a top level contract? I don’t think so," another fan wrote.

Others were more positive about this possibility, but others didn't miss the chance to troll Purdy and the 49ers.

Ad

"Smart! They need to get it done," one fan said.

"I can’t wait for this contract dawg🤣🤣🤣," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brock Purdy began his career by stepping up as the 49ers' QB3, but that was the start of a fairytale for the former Iowa State product. He posted 114 completions on 170 pass attempts, racking up 1,374 passing yards and 13 touchdowns in his rookie season.

Purdy was one game away from playing the Super Bowl, but an early injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game ruined his plans. He played 31 games in the next two seasons, completing 608 of 899 pass attempts, tallying 8,144 passing yards, 51 touchdowns and 59 sacks.

Ad

In the middle, Purdy played Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Niners succumbed to Patrick Mahomes and Co. in overtime. After the 2024 season, plenty of fans have seemingly changed their minds about Purdy and don't want the Niners to pay him big money.

NFL analyst says 49ers should give Brock Purdy the Dak Prescott treatment

NFL analyst Mike Florio believes the San Francisco 49ers should follow the path the Dallas Cowboys took with Dak Prescott. Prescott had a similar story to Purdy, but becoming one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in NFL history wasn't easy for the former fourth-round draft pick.

Florio said San Francisco could make Purdy wait so he could finish his contract. Then, they can tag him for a year and give him the contract once he was tagged a second time. The reason behind it is Brock Purdy still has something to prove. If he wants $50 million or so, he'll have to prove it for another year or take a $40 million offer right now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.