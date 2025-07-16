Charissa Thompson will head into the 2025 NFL season with a new cast surrounding her on FOX's NFL Kickoff show on Sunday mornings. That's because Peter Schrager and Michael Vick will no longer be a part of the NFL pre-game crew.

Schrager joined ESPN, leaving his role with FOX and NFL Network's Good Morning Football. Vick was named the coach of Norfolk State in December 2024, leaving two spots open. She said on her Calm Down podcast that she's interested to see how it all plays out for the show's format.

"I think it’s a new beginning, so as were hitting our stride at Amazon we’re kind of starting back over at Fox, which is also excited because that means that there’s new opportunities to do different things on that show," Thompson said on her Calm Down podcast.

The New York Post's Instagram account shared Charissa Thompson's sentiments regarding her positive outlook for the season ahead. Peter Schrager left a comment on the post, sending his love to his former colleague and that he will be cheering her on.

"Love you CT. Best in biz and will be rooting the crew on as always !!! Family," Peter Schrager commented on NY Post's Instagram post.

Thompson received support from Schrager despite his departure from the network. (Photo and comment from NY Post's Instagram)

Peter Schrager, who began working at FOX in 2006, had his first role with FOX Sports.com, creating written content before joining FOX's NFL Kickoff in 2018.

Charissa Thompson spent relaxing weekend on ranch ahead of NFL season

Charissa Thompson is gearing up for her busy NFL schedule between her roles at Amazon Prime Video for Thursday Night Football and Sunday's at FOX Sports. This past weekend, she used her downtime to spend it at her favorite place, her Ruby Ranch.

In the photos, Thompson can be seen walking around her ranch in a red gingham dress. Her cat as well as chickens and other farm animals also featured in the photos.

"A weekend well spent in my favorite place @rubyranchlife 🐷🐎🐑🐄🐕❤️"-Thompson captioned the Instagram post

It was reported that Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews have received contract extensions with FOX Sports this offseason. The details of the extensions are unknown so far, though.

