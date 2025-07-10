3 months after Charissa Thompson swore on "never leaving" FOX Sports, NFL reporter lands contract extension with Erin Andrews

Charissa Thompson established herself as a prominent personality for FOX Sports, but along with sideline reporter Erin Andrews, her contract ended following the 2024 season.
However, according to Front Office Sports, the network will extend both Thompson and Andrews, so they will continue working with FOX Sports while covering the NFL.
FOX Sports gave hints about extending Andrews' contract in May when they posted her face alongside Tom Brady, Kevin Burkhardt and Rinaldi while revealing their 2025 regular season schedule.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Meanwhile, Charissa Thompson began her journey with FOX Sports with their HR department when she was 22. She's the co-host of the Calm Down podcast along with Andrews. Thompson is also the host of the network's show called 'FOX NFL Kickoff.'
Charissa Thompson addressed rumors about leaving FOX
In April, the rumor mill churned about Thompson potentially leaving the network to join other competitors. However, she addressed these rumors on the Calm Down podcast while showcasing her loyalty to FOX Sports.
"No, I'm not leaving FOX," Thompson said. "I was never leaving FOX. I don't know where this took on a life of its own, where I was hosting my family at the ranch for the past weekend. Four of my family members asked, 'Well the place looks great. How are you going to afford it now that you don't have a job?' ... I wouldn't normally address this. ... but I was never leaving FOX. I'm not fired.
"As I always talk about, FOX is my longest relationship. I have worked here since I was what, 22 years old starting in the HR department. So yes, I love FOX, I will hopefull end my career there in a long, long time. But anyways, its not ending anytime soon. That's a fake headline."
Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews haven't yet talked about their new contracts with FOX. Meanwhile, Laura Okmin, the third-longest serving sideline reporter in NFL history, passed up on an offer from FOX to focus on her own company, GALvanise.
College World Series Bracket 2025: Full list of teams heading to Omaha for a chance at national title