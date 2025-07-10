3 months after Charissa Thompson swore on "never leaving" FOX Sports, NFL reporter lands contract extension with Erin Andrews

Charissa Thompson established herself as a prominent personality for FOX Sports, but along with sideline reporter Erin Andrews, her contract ended following the 2024 season.

Ad

However, according to Front Office Sports, the network will extend both Thompson and Andrews, so they will continue working with FOX Sports while covering the NFL.

FOX Sports gave hints about extending Andrews' contract in May when they posted her face alongside Tom Brady, Kevin Burkhardt and Rinaldi while revealing their 2025 regular season schedule.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Meanwhile, Charissa Thompson began her journey with FOX Sports with their HR department when she was 22. She's the co-host of the Calm Down podcast along with Andrews. Thompson is also the host of the network's show called 'FOX NFL Kickoff.'

Charissa Thompson addressed rumors about leaving FOX

In April, the rumor mill churned about Thompson potentially leaving the network to join other competitors. However, she addressed these rumors on the Calm Down podcast while showcasing her loyalty to FOX Sports.

Ad

"No, I'm not leaving FOX," Thompson said. "I was never leaving FOX. I don't know where this took on a life of its own, where I was hosting my family at the ranch for the past weekend. Four of my family members asked, 'Well the place looks great. How are you going to afford it now that you don't have a job?' ... I wouldn't normally address this. ... but I was never leaving FOX. I'm not fired.

Ad

"As I always talk about, FOX is my longest relationship. I have worked here since I was what, 22 years old starting in the HR department. So yes, I love FOX, I will hopefull end my career there in a long, long time. But anyways, its not ending anytime soon. That's a fake headline."

Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews haven't yet talked about their new contracts with FOX. Meanwhile, Laura Okmin, the third-longest serving sideline reporter in NFL history, passed up on an offer from FOX to focus on her own company, GALvanise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

College World Series Bracket 2025: Full list of teams heading to Omaha for a chance at national title