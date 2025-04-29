Peter Schrager ties Steelers' plan of not drafting QB early to Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers' future in the NFL has been a hot topic this whole offseason. The rumor that the former New York Jets star could potentially join the Steelers caught even more fire recently as the franchise stayed conservative in drafting a quarterback early.
The Steelers didn't draft a quarterback until the sixth round and then went on to pick Ohio State's Will Howard, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship in the 2024 college football season.
While discussing the potential union between Rodgers and the Steelers, and a done deal between the two entities, analyst Peter Schrager said:
“I do not believe that's the case. I don't believe they have an agreement in place. I believe they if they had that in place that would get out and that would be known. What I do think is the selection of a quarterback with the 21st overall pick would have potentially derailed the plan to get Rodgers. I don't think Aaron Rodgers was looking to go there and mentor a young quarterback.
"I think he's looking to go there to be the quarterback. Truth of the matter is both the Giants and the Steelers were told straight up by Rodgers, I need time. The Giants, they said We don't have time. They pivoted, they made their moves. Steelers said we'll wait for you, and that's where they're at right now." [07:10]
Mike Tomlin and Art Rooney II weigh in on Aaron Rodgers' situation
During the NFL draft, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and owner Art Rooney II talked about their relationship with 41-year-old veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Tomlin shared that they've had a good conversation with Rodgers and feel good about the plan for the quarterback position, which has yet to be revealed.
"We're excited about what potentially awaits us there. But really I have nothing to add other than that," Tomlin said.
"We're still kind of getting the same signals we've been getting recently that he does want to come here," Rooney said. "I do think we may get word soon, obviously, with things starting to crank up here with the offseason program, etc. If he's coming, would like to get him here soon for some of that."
Fans await Rodgers' final decision about where he wants to play for the 2025 NFL season.
