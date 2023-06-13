In January this year, Peyton Hillis made national headlines when he saved his son and niece from drowning in the coast of Florida. Now, he has decided to discuss the nearly harrowing experience.

Good Morning America co-host (and Super Bowl-winning former New York Giants defensive end) Michael Strahan caught up to Hillis for an exclusive interview on Monday five months after the incident. The former running back said:

"It is 100% a miracle that somebody didn't die. I think the scariest point ... was when I'm swimming to my son and I have to pass by him because my niece is in more danger. I knew that I had to pass him up to get to Camille first. Because, you know, if I didn't then there's no way she would've made it."

At that point, he was unsure if all three of them would even survive:

"And so what happened ... I swam past my son, and I got to Camille, and she starts freakin' out, you know, 'We're gonna die, we're gonna die.'"

Details of Peyton Hillis' swimming incident recounted

The incident occurred on January 5 in Pensacola, in the Panhandle area of the state. Escambia County officials told ESPN that two minors - later identified as Hillis' son and niece - and two adults were seen flailing in the water at approximately noon ET, leading Hillis to rush to their aid.

The four were eventually safely taken to hospital and released shortly thereafter, but Hillis was found unconscious and rushed to the ICU. When he was rushed to the hospital, he was found to have problems with his kidneys and lungs, per his uncle Greg.

He remained in critical condition for just under three weeks before improving and being discharged. Afterwards, his girlfriend Angela Cole thanked his doctors on Instagram:

To Baptist Hospital in Pensacola: Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I know I told you this probably 20 times a day, but you are so incredible. You all worked like a perfected machine with each and every one of you so kind, attentive, calming and caring...

You not only saved Peyton's life, you made it a priority to make sure that his family and I were okay amidst your busy schedules. You all were so calming, answered every question numerous times kindly… and heck, even took care of me and made sure I was okay every night: got me hot tea for my throat, made sure I was sleeping and eating, gave me a friend to confide in... I mean, I am just in AWE.

