Peyton Manning understands the challenges facing the Broncos heading into the upcoming season. The Hall of Fame quarterback made an appearance on the show "Stephen A's World" during the NBA Finals.

Smith asked Manning about the state of the franchise. The NFL legend was honest in his assessment of the team and said that it will be an uphill battle due to the Kansas City Chiefs being in the AFC West:

"I like my Broncos. I wish the Chiefs would get out of the division, Stephen A. Unfortunately, they're not going anywhere. So, we've still got some work to do."

The team traded for Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson last March in hopes of leading the franchise back to the playoffs. However, things went south very fast and the Denver Broncos finished with a 5-12 record.

Denver fired Nathaniel Hackett in his first season as head coach as Wilson struggled with the team. The former Seattle Seahawks star threw for 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 15 starts. It was a career low in touchdowns and the second-most interceptions he's ever thrown.

In February, Denver hired former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to replace Hackett. Denver traded their first-round pick this year, a second-round selection next year, and a future third-round pick in exchange for Payton.

The head coach was still under contract with New Orleans when he resigned back in 2021. Payton's main objective is to fix Wilson and a Denver offense that finished last in points per game (16.9 points) and 21st in total yards per game (325.1 yards) in 2022.

It will be interesting to see if Peyton can get Russell Wilson and Denver back on track, and if they can challenge for the AFC West this season.

Did Peyton Manning play for the Denver Broncos?

Peyton Manning joined Denver after spending the first 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Manning spent the final four seasons of his career with the Broncos.

He would win his fifth and final MVP award in the 2013 season, throwing for an NFL record 5,477 yards and 55 touchdowns.

In the 2015 season, Manning would retire on top as Denver won Super Bowl 50. He ranks second in team history in both passing yards (17,112) and touchdowns (140).

