Peyton Manning makes feelings clear on brother Eli's Hall of Fame candidacy

Peyton Manning believes his brother, Eli Manning, belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Eli is a finalist to join the 2025 class, among 14 others. The five selected to be enshrined this year will be announced on Thursday. Speaking with ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday, Peyton admitted he hasn't talked to Eli about the situation but knows his brother isn't worried.

"No I haven't talked to him about it yet," he said. "Like I said, it is different now. Maybe he knows if it's not going to be or whatnot, but, you know Eli. Eli is so calm and stone-faced.

He's not gonna flinch and he's not worried about it one way or the other. I think he's honored to be in the conversation, but if it's not going to happen this year I can promise you he's fine and it's all good."

When asked if he believes his brother deserves to be inducted this year, Peyton said:

"I certainly believe that he deserves it. Just based on what he accomplished. To beat the Patriots once - okay. Maybe. But to beat them twice? Including their undefeated team. Ask Belichick how he feels. I think it's pretty clear. I'm hoping for it, but when the time is right."

Eli Manning and his historic NFL quarterbacking career

Although both Manning brothers have had amazing careers in the NFL, Eli's time under center in New York was magical. He defeated the New England Patriots twice in the big game, in 2007 and 2011.

NFL: Pro Bowl Games-NFC Practice - Source: Imagn

Manning finished his career with two Super Bowls, having played all 16 seasons with the Giants organization. His jersey number, 10, was officially retired by the Giants, and he was eventually inducted into the franchise's Ring Of Honor. He also is part of a 13-way tie for an interesting NFL record.

Manning and 12 others hold the record for longest passes in the NFL at 99 yards. On Christmas Eve of 2011, Manning connected with wide receiver Victor Cruz for the 99-yard bomb. This play remains the last time such an accomplishment occurred in the NFL.

Whether or not Manning gets the Hall Of Fame nod this year remains to be seen. However, Manning won't have to wait much longer if he isn't selected tomorrow.

