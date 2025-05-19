Peyton Manning's ex-teammate makes feelings known on Deebo Samuel-Jayden Daniels duo to lead Commanders' Super Bowl run

Former Washington receiver Pierre Garcon believes the addition of Deebo Samuel to the Commanders' offense creates a Super Bowl-caliber pairing with quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Garcon played seven seasons in the NFL, including five with Washington from 2012-2017.

Garcon shared his thoughts about the Samuel-Daniels connection during an appearance on the "Up & Adams" show hosted by Kay Adams on Monday.

"Deebo is similar player as me," Garcon said. "Adam Peters is from San Francisco. We're all in it together. It was fate that brought us all together and back to DC. We're happy to have Deebo in D.C. to help Jayden Daniels and our offense get to Super Bowl."

Washington had an aggressive offseason strategy following its surprising run to the NFC championship game last season. Commanders general manager Adam Peters, who previously worked in the 49ers front office, acquired Samuel from his former team in March for a fifth-round pick. He then promptly reworked the receiver's contract to guarantee $17 million for the 2025 season.

Commanders enhance Jayden Daniels' weapons for a dream run

Washington's financial commitment to its receiving corps demonstrates its faith in Jayden Daniels' championship window. According to Yahoo Sports, the Commanders have the fifth-most expensive wide receiver room in the NFL. Terry McLaurin ($25.5 million) and Deebo Samuel ($5.151 million) account for over 71% of the position group's salary cap hit.

The investment also demonstrates Adam Peters' expressed priority of getting the best weapons around Daniels after the quarterback's record-breaking rookie season. He swept all the Rookie of the Year honors and became one of the most dynamic young quarterbacks in the NFL. He assisted McLaurin to career-high numbers, including 13 regular-season touchdown receptions.

Daniels expressed excitement about the new addition to Washington's offense.

"Obviously Deebo's a very versatile player," Daniels said on May 8, via Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein. "He's a playmaker once you get the ball in his hands. After the catch, he does what he does. So, just being able to acquire a guy like that, I'm super excited to continue to work with him. And we'll go from there."

Samuel brings an established track record to the Commanders. He made 51 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns last season with San Francisco. Throughout his career, which started in 2019, he has 334 receptions for 4,792 yards and 22 touchdowns. Samuel's versatility extends beyond traditional receiver roles, as he's known for his effectiveness from multiple positions, including the slot, outside and even running back.

Peters has surrounded his young quarterback with additional talent beyond Samuel. Washington also traded for standout left tackle Laremy Tunsil while adding defensive reinforcements through free agency. This includes linemen Javon Kinlaw and Deatrich Wise, cornerback Jonathan Jones and safety Will Harris.

The team has a brief window to maximize its cap flexibility before potentially having to pay market rate for its franchise quarterback.

