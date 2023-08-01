Peyton Manning’s failed successor Brock Osweiler sets expectations for Russell Wilson’s Broncos

Russell Wilson is the latest quarterback to attempt to serve as the true successor to Peyton Manning. However, he is far from the first. Brock Osweiler was originally supposed to be Manning's successor in Denver Broncos, but it ultimately didn't work out.

Still, Osweiler had no trouble enticing Broncos fans to show up at the Couer D' Alene Resort golf course in droves to see him play golf at a cancer fundraiser event at the end of July.

Before teeing off for the first hole, the retired quarterback took a few practice swings and also signed a few autographs for fans. While doing so, he was asked for a win total for Denver in the upcoming season. In response, the retired quarterback referred fans to the betting geniuses in the City of Sin. Here's how he put it:

“Gotta ask Vegas on that one.”

The response ellicited a round of laughter from fans as the former quarterback finished scribbling on memorabilia and proceeded to beat Larry Fitzgerald in the 36-hole tournament. But, he still finished well outside the top 20 of roughly 50 participants.

Generally speaking, the former quarterback kept things light and upbeat, cracking jokes with fans when in earshot throughout the round. After a shot came up short on the 11th tee, he openly wondered if the ball had landed well as it was out of view. One fan said that he believed it did that and then some in a joking manner. Osweiler approved, tipping his hat to him.

"I like the way you think."

Russell Wilson aims to finish what Brock Osweiler began

Russell Wilson at Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Rams

The current Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is the latest in a line of quarterbacks that failed to bring about a return to Providence for an era that arguably began back in 2015 with Osweiler's first start. The instability at the position began that season, despite getting a Super Bowl victory out of it.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless So Sean Payton blames Russell Wilson's struggles last yr on Nathaniel Hackett: "It might have been 1 of the worst coaching jobs in NFL history." Surprised he "broke code", ripped fellow coach. But he's clearly defending his new QB, rebuilding confidence ... & building pressure.

Since Osweiler's 5-2 run with the team in his debut, the team hasn't finished two straight seasons with the same starting quarterback. John Elway moved on from the quarterback after the 2015 season in a shock to the NFL world and elected to put his eggs in Trevor Siemian's basket.

Since the 2017 season, the team has failed to elevate above .500 a single time. In the seven seasons since the Super Bowl 50 win, the team hasn't reached the post-season once. At least for now, it has become apparent that the true Peyton Manning successor in the AFC West was Patrick Mahomes on the back of three Super Bowl appearances and two wins in his young career.

Will Sean Payton begin to push Wilson up, and achieve a turnaround for the Broncos?