WATCH: Broncos release hilarious video of Russell Wilson featuring Peyton Manning 

Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson (Via Broncos&#039; Twitter account)
Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson (Via Broncos' Twitter account)
Nick Goodling
Modified May 13, 2022 06:01 PM IST
Russell Wilson has embraced being the new face of the Denver Broncos franchise with open arms. The former Seattle Seahawks superstar will look to bring the Broncos back to the postseason success they've lacked since Peyton Manning.

Manning and Wilson have grown closer since the latter became the former's successor. Their camaraderie was affirmed in a video posted by the Broncos' Twitter account Sunday.

In the video, Wilson plays the role of a summer intern at the Broncos' facility. ESPN insider Adam Schefter makes a cameo appearance. The famous phrase "Let Russ cook" that's followed him throughout his career was also comedically used.

In addition, head coach Nathaniel Hackett makes an appearance. The video ends with Wilson and Manning looking for the team's schedule, only for it to be in John Elway's hands.

That video was a comedic way for the Broncos to announce their schedule. With their schedule released, fans can eagerly anticipate some of the most intriguing matchups of the 2022 season.

How do Russell Wilson and the Broncos schedule fair versus the rest of the NFL?

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson
Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson

The Broncos' schedule ranks 15th in the NFL in difficulty. The average win percentage of the teams they face in the 2022 season is 50.9%.

However, the AFC West will be much more challenging and competitive. The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders improved their rosters. Meanwhile, the Chiefs drafted Tyreek Hill's replacement and loaded up on the defensive side of the ball.

The most notable game on the Broncos' schedule will be in Week One. During Russell Wilson's first game as a Bronco, he'll have to overcome the emotions of playing in Seattle, where he spent his first ten seasons.

The Broncos will play in five primetime games, tied for the most in the NFL. If there's any quarterback poised and primed to play under the lights, it's Russell Wilson.

Wilson is as calm and collected as they come in the NFL. He's never shied away from a marquee moment in his career. But playing in Seattle will be an emotional moment for Wilson.

By Manning's accounts, Wilson is thriving in his change of scenery. With Manning as a mentor, Wilson is positioned well for success in 2022.

Time will tell if Wilson can bring a Super Bowl back to Denver. But given Wilson's successful career thus far and the team surrounding him, it'd be hard to find a reason to doubt him bringing the city a Lombardi Trophy at some point during his tenure.

Edited by Nick Goodling

