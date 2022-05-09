Russell Wilson reportedly sent Broncos workout film to Peyton Manning for review

Since Russell Wilson arrived on the Denver Broncos, there has been nothing but glaring reviews from ownership and the coaching staff. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback is a culture changer and is immediately the best quarterback the Broncos have had since Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 season.

Wilson and Manning have begun developing a kinship since the former Seattle Seahawks superstar arrived in Denver. Manning spoke to DenverBroncos.com last Wednesday and gave his thoughts on the Broncos' start to the offseason workouts with Wilson leading the helm.

Broncos Wire @TheBroncosWire broncoswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/09/den… Russell Wilson sent film of his throwing sessions with #Broncos WRs in California to Peyton Manning for review. These guys are two peas in a pod! Russell Wilson sent film of his throwing sessions with #Broncos WRs in California to Peyton Manning for review. These guys are two peas in a pod! 😅 broncoswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/09/den…

The NFL Hall of Fame quarterback said Wilson sent him film of the team's practice. Manning gave his stamp of approval, saying:

“I talked to Russell. He actually set me the film of the throwing that they did, and I could tell they got really good work in …. I think they’re off to a real good start.”

Manning continued to sing Russell Wilson's praises. Manning spoke about the new facility the Broncos are working out in. Manning also re-stated how nicely Wilson is doing as a locker room leader. Manning said:

“There’s something about the [fact that] Russell can lead it, it’s just him and the receivers — coaches aren’t around. There’s some leadership there from all of the players. Obviously going out to San Diego, it sounds like it’s a heck of a facility.”

Denver Broncos @Broncos



Peyton Manning on "He's off to a fast start. ... I think he's going to be great for our young receivers. Like all Broncos fans, I'm excited to see him get to work this fall."Peyton Manning on @DangeRussWilson "He's off to a fast start. ... I think he's going to be great for our young receivers. Like all Broncos fans, I'm excited to see him get to work this fall."Peyton Manning on @DangeRussWilson: https://t.co/HFZ9xsbdmJ

It's fascinating to see Manning and Russell Wilson developing this relationship. The two quarterbacks played each other in the Super Bowl a half dozen years ago and are now friends.

Manning has been outspoken about how he's willing to advise or help Wilson in any way possible.

Russell Wilson looks to make the Broncos contenders for the first time since Manning retired

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson

Before Wilson was traded to the Broncos this offseason, Denver had arguably the NFL's worst quarterback room over the last six seasons. Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock, Brock Osweiller, and more all failed.

While Wilson's numbers in the 2021 season were down for his standards, it's important to remember that he came back from a finger injury far faster than anticipated.

Assuming Wilson recaptures some of his old self (he's only 33), Denver will be Super Bowl contenders in 2022 and beyond.

The biggest obstacle standing in the Broncos' way will be the rest of the AFC West, which stockpiled an influx of talent. But Wilson is the most experienced quarterback in the division and will have a chip on his shoulder in his first season out of Seattle.

Edited by Nick Goodling