Denver Broncos Schedule 2022: Dates, Times, Opponents and win-loss predictions

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson
Ian Van Roy
ANALYST
Modified May 13, 2022 10:45 AM IST
Unlike last year, the Denver Broncos have a clear plan at quarterback. Russell Wilson will be leading the charge in an explosive AFC West. Despite getting a top-ten quarterback, it will be a tall order to vanquish Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, and Derek Carr. For Denver, 2022 could set the tone for the next decade.

With the team slated to face each AFC West opponent twice and the NFC West, it will certainly be an interesting year. Here's a look at when each game will be played and how the year may turn out.

Denver Broncos' schedule for 2022 NFL season

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Mon, Sept. 12, 2022At Seattle Seahawks8:15 PM ETESPN
2Sun, Sept. 18, 2022Vs. Houston Texans4:25 PM ETCBS
3Sun, Sept. 25, 2022Vs. San Francisco 49ers8:20 PM ETNBC
4Sun, Oct. 2, 2022At Las Vegas Raiders4:25 PM ETCBS
5Thu, Oct. 6, 2022vs Indianapolis Colts5:15 PM ETPrime Video
6Mon, Oct. 17, 2022At Los Angeles Chargers8:15 PM ETESPN
7Sun, Oct. 23, 2022vs New York Jets4:05 PM ETCBS
8Sun, Oct. 30, 2022at Jacksonville Jaguars (London)9:30 AM ETESPN+
9BYE
10Sun, Nov. 13, 2022at Tennessee Titans1:00 PM ETCBS
11Sun, Nov. 20, 2022vs Las Vegas Raiders4:05 PM ETFOX
12Sun, Nov. 27, 2022at Carolina Panthers1:00 PM ETFOX
13Sun, Dec. 4, 2022at Baltimore Ravens1:00 PM ETCBS
14Sun, Dec. 11, 2022vs Kansas City Chiefs8:20 PM ETNBC
15Sun, Dec. 18, 2022vs Arizona Cardinals4:05 PM ETFOX
16Sun, Dec. 25, 2022at Los Angeles Rams4:30 PM ETCBS
17TBAvs Los Angeles ChargersTBACBS
18TBA at Kansas City Chiefs TBATBA

Denver Broncos 2022 NFL schedule predictions

Week 1 - Sept. 12: at Seattle Seahawks

Denver wins. Drew Lock plays a good game behind a stout rushing attack, but Russell Wilson is simply better.

Week 2 - Sept. 18: vs Houston Texans

Denver wins. Davis Mills implodes against the Broncos defense and falls to 0-2.

Week 3 - Sept. 25: vs. San Francisco 49ers

Denver loses a tough game. The San Francisco 49ers frustrate the Broncos quarterback and Trey Lance gets the upset victory.

Week 4 - Oct. 2: at Las Vegas Raiders

Denver is flying high after starting 2-0. However, the Las Vegas Raiders humble the team courtesy of Derek Carr and Davante Adams.

Week 5 - Oct. 10: vs Indianapolis Colts

Denver beats the Colts in a shootout against Matt Ryan. The win serves as the most convincing win of the season thus far, proving the offense to have fully turned around under Wilson.

Week 6 - Oct. 17: at Los Angeles Chargers

The team beats Justin Herbert in his own building surrounded by a sea of orange creating a de facto homefield advantage for Denver. That said, the game becomes a thriller late.

Week 7 - Oct. 23: vs New York Jets

Russell Wilson throws an early interception and Zach Wilson has a breakout game. The team comes back but fails due to a dropped ball.

Detroit Lions v Denver at Mile High Stadium
Detroit Lions v Denver at Mile High Stadium

Week 8 - Oct. 30: vs Jacksonville Jaguars

It will be a tough trip across the pond for Denver, but just another trip for the Jaguars. The jet lag catches up to the Broncos and the Jaguars win.

Week 9 - BYE

Week 10 - Nov. 13: at Tennessee Titans

Denver wins as Ryan Tannehill has been replaced by Malik Willis. Willis throws multiple picks in his first start and Denver cruises to victory.

Week 11 - Nov. 20: vs Las Vegas Raiders

Denver makes an adjustment and takes Davante Adams out of the gameplan. The Broncos win a defensive game.

Week 12 - Nov. 27: at Carolina Panthers

Matt Rhule enters the game on a week-to-week tenure. Denver wins and effectively forces the head coach out the door.

Week 13 - Dec. 4: at Baltimore Ravens

Denver faces the backup to Lamar Jackson as the team finds itself lost in deciding whether Jackson is the future. They win a convincing game to kick off the run to the playoffs.

Week 14 - Dec. 11: vs Kansas City Chiefs

Russell Wilson finally gives Denver a win over the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time in recent history. Mahomes leaves the field stunned.

Week 15 - Dec. 18: vs Arizona Cardinals

Denver faces Arizona on the heels of the biggest win of the year. They get humbled when the Cardinals find a new gear with Hollywood Brown and DeAndre Hopkins, who has been back for a couple of months at this point.

Week 16 - Dec. 25: at Los Angeles Rams

Denver plays on Christmas Day and, to the shock of those opening their presents, the Broncos deliver coal to the Rams. Denver wins on a last-second field goal.

Week 17 - Jan. 1: at Kansas City Chiefs

Not only does Denver play on Christmas Day, but they also play on New Years Day. Starting the new year on the right foot, the team sweeps the Chiefs and at this point, Denver looks like the team to beat in the division.

Week 18 - Jan. 9: vs Los Angeles Chargers

The Chiefs are vanquished, but Justin Herbert just needs one win to solidify a playoff spot. The Broncos lose a tight affair due to a pass interference call.

Denver Broncos 2022 record prediction: 11-6

