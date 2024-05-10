Peyton Manning sets lofty expectations for "permanent guest" Bill Belichick on ManningCast

Peyton Manning and Bill Belichick met several times in the NFL, with Belichick winning most of the time. However, with Manning retired, the two-time Super Bowl champion is campaigning for Belichick to be a permanent fixture on the "ManningCast".

The older Manning brother narrated his discussion with Belichick on the Pat McAfee Show:

"I said, 'Bill, we want you to come on and look, we'd love to go behind the ropes on the defensive side is to kind of what the Eagles are gonna have to do to stop. Patrick Mahomes. Right.

"And if you ever run out of things to say, just make fun of Eli'. The idea is that Bill is going to be a permanent guest on every Manningcast show early in the game. ... Tom Brady used to always tell me he would sit down with Belichick on Monday or Tuesday to start the week, Bill would kind of tell Tom, let me tell you the basis of this defense, So Bill's gonna do that. I think the audience is going to be fascinating how smart he is, he's quick witty and funny."

It remains to be seen whether the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach accepts Manning's offer before the 2024 NFL season.

Which NFL franchise will Bill Belichick coach next?

Bill Belichick is one of the greatest coaches across American sports. However, at the end of the 2023 NFL season, Belichick and the New England Patriots parted ways after 24 mostly impeccable seasons.

However, Belichick seems to only desire to hang up his whistle sometime soon, as he's chasing the excellent Don Shula's all-time wins record of 347. Belichick needs just 15 more victories to pass the great Shula.

Bill Belichick's next team odds

Ahead of the 2024 season, these are Belichick's most likely landing spots, according to BET Massachusetts:

Las Vegas Raiders: +1400

Carolina Panthers: +1500

Los Angeles Chargers: +1600

Dallas Cowboys: +1700

Washington Commanders: +1800

