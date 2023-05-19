Peyton and Eli Manning's Manningcast has become a fan favorite during Monday Night Football all season long. Each week, the former NFL quarterbacks host different guests including celebrities and other professional athletes. The various guests help give fans another take on the game through their eyes.

So, what does it take to become a guest on the Manningcast? Peyton recently sat down with Josh Pyatt of Bloomberg Business and spoke about the show. The two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback said that the number one requirement for being a guest is that the person has to love the game of football.

He said that they have to be a true fan and not someone looking to promote their brand, or as he said, their tequila line.

“The criteria for being a guest is you gotta love football. You can’t come on to promote your tequila.”

Peyton and Eli want to have real conversations about football and not just broadcast as a talk show. Through the first few seasons, they have done that successfully.

The show has guests who are current or former professional athletes as well as celebrity super fans who share their experiences of being diehard fans.

All you need to know about Peyton Manning's investments

Peyton Manning may have made the majority of his wealth while playing football. But he has continued to use that wealth to invest in post-NFL career projects as well. One of his major investments is Omaha Productions.

The production company works with ESPN to create some of the network's and streaming service's most-watched programs. This includes the ManningCast, Peyton's Places, and Eli's Places, to name a few. The production company has quickly become one of the most well-known among sports-related broadcast producers.

The Hall of Fame quarterback at one point owned over 30 Papa John's pizza locations. But when the brand faced scrutiny and the NFL parted ways with the company, he sold his franchise.

In 2022, he invested in Evolv Technology, a security firm that improves the overall fan and safety experience at sporting events. The firm was also backed by Bill Gates. Peyton, along with his brother Eli, also invested in SeatGeek over eight years ago as the mobile ticket app began to rise in popularity.

Peyton also has a stake in the NFT company Candy Digital which is part of the Fanatics brand.

