Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions strikes multi-year deal with Jimmy Kimmel's cousin Sal’s content company

Since retiring from the National Football League, Peyton Manning has continued to build his brand. His entertainment company, Omaha Productions, has now inked a multi-year deal with Sal Iacono's company Mush Media.

Iacono is better known as Jimmy Kimmel's "Cousin Sal" who makes frequent appearances on The Jimmy Kimmel Show.

The deal involves both video and podcast creation and will feature Cousin Sal's already established podcasts, Against All Odds and Extra Points. There are five other podcasts that Mush Media currently produces and they will also be part of the deal.

The video content will be available through the ESPN YouTube channel. Iacono will also create content for Omaha Productions' social media channels as part of the multi-year deal.

After the deal was signed, Peyton Manning released a statement stating how excited he and Omaha Productions are to work with Iacono.

“Cousin Sal has been making sports fans laugh for two decades. He’s built a great reputation by delivering fans content in a fun and authentic way. Having the opportunity to team up with him and Jimmy to create original audio and video is an exciting next step as we continue to build Omaha.”

Iacono also released a comical statement of his own, suggesting that his success in sports betting is in part due to the Manning brothers' achievements on the field.

“I’m very excited to join the Omaha family. Over the years I’ve won so much money betting on Peyton and Eli. I feel like I should be paying them. But since the contract is already signed, I think we’re good,”

As of right now, there isn't an official release date of when some of the new content will be released on social media or YouTube. However, fans will be waiting keenly for the announcement.

Caesars Entertainment signs digital content deal with Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions

Omaha Productions' most recent contract with Mush Media is just one of many deals that the entertainment company has struck. This summer, Peyton Manning's company announced a multi-year deal with Caesars Entertainment as well as Caesars Sportsbook, which was the first podcast partnership for the company.

The Manning family is also currently featured in a commercial for the Caesars Sportsbook betting app.

Peyton Manning and his entertainment company have partnered with some of the biggest names in sports to create weekly podcasts. Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward, former NFL quarterback Greg McElroy, Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt, and ESPN's Mina Kimes, all host podcasts produced through Omaha Productions.

ESPN+ Eli's Places as well as the Manningcast, featuring Peyton and Eli on Monday Night Football, are just a few more examples of the shows that the entertainment company has produced.

