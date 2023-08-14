Peyton Manning Tennessee return: NFL legend lands new job at alma mater

Peyton Manning has landed a job at his alma mater.

Manning was the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Volunteers from 1995 until 1997, but did get some play time in his freshman season in 1994.

In his collegiate career, Manning threw for 11,201 yards, 89 touchdowns and 33 interceptions. He was inducted into the Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016.

With Manning being one of the best quarterbacks in Volunteers history, he is beloved in his alma mater and has now been hired by the school.

It was announced Monday that the University of Tennessee's College of Communication and Information appointed Manning as a professor of practice in the fall 2023 term. Manning will reportedly join select classes and help CCI students in Tennessee.

"My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information was a foundational experience during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to put to use almost daily," Manning said.

"I look forward to working with the college's talented faculty, and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers."

Peyton Manning's work with the University of Tennessee

Although Peyton Manning is back working at the University of Tennessee, it isn't the only work he has done with the school.

Manning started the Peyton Manning Scholarship, which is given to some of the smartest first-year students at the university. Manning has also given plenty of internships in his Omaha Productions company for journalism students in Tennessee.

It is unclear how often Manning will be working at the university, but there's no question that the former UT quarterback has a deep love for his alma mater.

Peyton Manning's NFL career

After spending four years at UT, Peyton Manning was drafted first overall in 1998 by the Indianapolis Colts.

In his rookie season, Manning went 3-13 throwing for 3,739 yards and 26 touchdowns but threw 28 interceptions. He ended up spending 14 years with the Colts and helped lead them to a Super Bowl in 2006.

After 14 years with the Colts, Manning ended his legendary career with the Denver Broncos and played four seasons there. He ended his career with a Super Bowl victory in 2015 and announced his retirement after 18 NFL seasons.

In 2021, Manning was elected into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.