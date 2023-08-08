Peyton Manning credits Eli Manning for helping him keep sanity from media criticism in course of legendary NFL career

Peyton Manning is, without a doubt, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. A winner of two Super Bowls and five MVP awards and holder of multiple records, he was known for his competitive drive and eagerness to win, and his Hall-of-Fame career stands out as one of the best the game he has ever had.

But at certain points in said career, he also had his fair share of criticisms from the media, from doubts over his winning potential with the Indianapolis Colts to more serious questions over his declining performance before he went to the Denver Broncos. However, he had an unlikely guide in their regard - younger brother Eli, who had his fair share of them during his time with the New York Giants.

Speaking to Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr., he said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Eli was the one that kind of helped me with that. He said, 'Look, Peyton, I used to read the paper after we won, right? You know, everybody likes to read. What if they're saying good things about you? But then when, if it didn't go well, I wouldn't read it.'

"And Eli was like, 'What I've learned here in New York is, you don't read at all. You don't read the good, you don't read the bad, and you just stay even-keeled. It just keeps you from going on this roller coaster ride of emotional mood swings and frustrations or whatnot.'"

What is Peyton Manning doing now?

Ever since he left the NFL, Peyton Manning has been keeping himself busy in the football world.

His most prominent post-playing venture is Omaha Productions, an entertainment company named after the audible he used throughout his career. It produces various shows, including the Places series, where he, Eli, and others interview various personalities in various sports ranging from football to tennis.

Omaha Productions also produces the Manningcast, an alternate feed for ESPN's Monday Night Football starring the brothers and 3 or 4 guests, usually fellow former and current football players. Most recently, it also co-produced the hit Netflix docuseries Quarterback.

Besides his media ventures, Manning also runs an eponymous football seminar every summer. His nephew Arch, who committed to Texas last year, was among the attendees of the latest class, which occurred in June.

He and Eli also coached last season's Pro Bowl Games, and will do so again in 2023-24.