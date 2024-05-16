Philadelphia Eagles Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to wipe away the awful ending to their 2023 season and get back to championship ways in the NFC East. The team reached the Super Bowl just two seasons ago, but the road back to the playoffs isn't going to be easy by any means.
Philadelphia Eagles Schedule 2024 and Opponents
Philadelphia will play in Brazil for the first time as they start their season there against the Green Bay Packers on September 06.
Philadelphia Eagles Home Schedule 2024
After the game against the Packers, Philadelphia will play a true home game for the first time in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons.
Philadelphia Eagles Away Schedule 2024
The first away game of the season for Philadelphia will be against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3.
Philadelphia Eagles 2024 Season Outlook
They will be hoping to avoid the same disaster that happened one year ago. Fresh off a Super Bowl appearance, the team started the season with a fantastic 10-1, but since Week 13, their level dropped massively, and they weren't able to compete against the other strong teams in the NFC.
Philadelphia was one of the few teams to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs during the regular season, but the game against the San Francisco 49ers, where they were handed a heavy defeat to their biggest rivals in the NFC that season, left them in the dust.
Jalen Hurts regressed, the offense sputtered, and not even a late promotion to defensive coordinator for Matt Patricia helped matters. With the team struggling everywhere and reports out of the locker room not being positive, they were a sitting duck against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFC playoffs, a game that ended Jason Kelce's career.
Now, Nick Sirianni and his revamped coaching staff will be hoping that the changes inside and outside the team will get them back to where they used to be. Hurts needs to play better and the offense needs to change its scheme, but there's enough talent on the roster. They just need to figure it out.
Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.