  • Philadelphia Eagles Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

By Henrique Bulio
Modified May 16, 2024 00:59 GMT
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will hope to bounce back in 2024

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to wipe away the awful ending to their 2023 season and get back to championship ways in the NFC East. The team reached the Super Bowl just two seasons ago, but the road back to the playoffs isn't going to be easy by any means.

Philadelphia Eagles Schedule 2024 and Opponents

Philadelphia will play in Brazil for the first time as they start their season there against the Green Bay Packers on September 06.

WeekDateOpponentTimeTV Channels
1Sep 6Green Bay Packers8:15 p.m ETPeacock
2Sep 16Atlanta Falcons8:20 p.m ETESPN
3Sep 22New Orleans Saints1:00 p.m ETFOX
4Sep 29Tampa Bay Buccaneers1:00 p.m ETFOX
5-BYE--
6Oct 13Cleveland Browns1:00 p.m ETFOX
7Oct 20New York Giants1:00 p.m ETFOX
8Oct 27Cincinnati Bengals4:25 p.m ETCBS
9Nob 03Jacksonville Jaguars8:20 p.m ETNBC
10Nov 10Dallas Cowboys4:25 p.m ETCBS
11Nov 14Washington Commanders8:15 p.m ETPrime Video
12Nov 24Los Angeles Rams8:20 p.m ETNBC
13Dec 1Baltimore Ravens4:25 p.m ETCBS
14Dec 8Carolina Panthers1:00 p.m ETFOX
15Dec 15Pittsburgh Steelers4:25 p.m ETFOX
16Dec 22Washington Commanders1:00 p.m ETFOX
17Dec 29Dallas Cowboys4:25 p.m ETFOX
18Jan 05New York GiantsTBDTBD

Philadelphia Eagles Home Schedule 2024

After the game against the Packers, Philadelphia will play a true home game for the first time in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons.

WeekDateTeamTimeChannel
1Sep 06Green Bay Packers8:15 p.m ETPeacock
2Sep 16Atlanta Falcons8:20 p.m ETESPN
6Oct 13Cleveland Browns1:00 p.m ETFOX
9Nov 03Jacksonville Jaguars8:20 p.m ETNBC
11Nov 14Washington Commanders8:15 p.m ETPrime Video
14Dec 08Carolina Panthers1:00 p.m ETFOX
15Dec 15Pittsburgh Steelers4:25 p.m ETFOX
17Dec 29Dallas Cowboys4:25 p.m ET
FOX
18Jan 05New York GiantsTBD
TBD

Philadelphia Eagles Away Schedule 2024

The first away game of the season for Philadelphia will be against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3.

WeekDateTeamTimeChannel
1Sep 22New Orleans Saints1:00 p.m ETFOX
2Sep 29Tampa Bay Buccaneers1:00 p.m ETFOX
5Oct 20New York Giants1:00 p.m ETFOX
7Oct 27Cincinnati Bengals4:25 p.m ETCBS
8Nov 10Dallas Cowboys4:25 p.m ETCBS
11Nov 24Los Angeles Rams8:20 p.m ETNBC
12Dec 01Baltimore Ravens4:25 p.m ETCBS
16Dec 22Washington Commanders1:00 p.m ETFOX

Philadelphia Eagles 2024 Season Outlook

They will be hoping to avoid the same disaster that happened one year ago. Fresh off a Super Bowl appearance, the team started the season with a fantastic 10-1, but since Week 13, their level dropped massively, and they weren't able to compete against the other strong teams in the NFC.

Philadelphia was one of the few teams to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs during the regular season, but the game against the San Francisco 49ers, where they were handed a heavy defeat to their biggest rivals in the NFC that season, left them in the dust.

Jalen Hurts regressed, the offense sputtered, and not even a late promotion to defensive coordinator for Matt Patricia helped matters. With the team struggling everywhere and reports out of the locker room not being positive, they were a sitting duck against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFC playoffs, a game that ended Jason Kelce's career.

Now, Nick Sirianni and his revamped coaching staff will be hoping that the changes inside and outside the team will get them back to where they used to be. Hurts needs to play better and the offense needs to change its scheme, but there's enough talent on the roster. They just need to figure it out.

