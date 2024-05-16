Philadelphia Eagles Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to wipe away the awful ending to their 2023 season and get back to championship ways in the NFC East. The team reached the Super Bowl just two seasons ago, but the road back to the playoffs isn't going to be easy by any means.

Philadelphia Eagles Schedule 2024 and Opponents

Philadelphia will play in Brazil for the first time as they start their season there against the Green Bay Packers on September 06.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channels 1 Sep 6 Green Bay Packers 8:15 p.m ET Peacock 2 Sep 16 Atlanta Falcons 8:20 p.m ET ESPN 3 Sep 22 New Orleans Saints 1:00 p.m ET FOX 4 Sep 29 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 p.m ET FOX 5 - BYE - - 6 Oct 13 Cleveland Browns 1:00 p.m ET FOX 7 Oct 20 New York Giants 1:00 p.m ET FOX 8 Oct 27 Cincinnati Bengals 4:25 p.m ET CBS 9 Nob 03 Jacksonville Jaguars 8:20 p.m ET NBC 10 Nov 10 Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m ET CBS 11 Nov 14 Washington Commanders 8:15 p.m ET Prime Video 12 Nov 24 Los Angeles Rams 8:20 p.m ET NBC 13 Dec 1 Baltimore Ravens 4:25 p.m ET CBS 14 Dec 8 Carolina Panthers 1:00 p.m ET FOX 15 Dec 15 Pittsburgh Steelers 4:25 p.m ET FOX 16 Dec 22 Washington Commanders 1:00 p.m ET FOX 17 Dec 29 Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m ET FOX 18 Jan 05 New York Giants TBD TBD

Philadelphia Eagles Home Schedule 2024

After the game against the Packers, Philadelphia will play a true home game for the first time in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Week Date Team Time Channel 1 Sep 06 Green Bay Packers 8:15 p.m ET Peacock 2 Sep 16 Atlanta Falcons 8:20 p.m ET ESPN 6 Oct 13 Cleveland Browns 1:00 p.m ET FOX 9 Nov 03 Jacksonville Jaguars 8:20 p.m ET NBC

11 Nov 14 Washington Commanders 8:15 p.m ET Prime Video 14 Dec 08 Carolina Panthers 1:00 p.m ET FOX 15 Dec 15 Pittsburgh Steelers 4:25 p.m ET FOX 17 Dec 29 Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m ET

FOX 18 Jan 05 New York Giants TBD

TBD



Philadelphia Eagles Away Schedule 2024

The first away game of the season for Philadelphia will be against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3.

Week Date Team Time Channel 1 Sep 22 New Orleans Saints 1:00 p.m ET FOX 2 Sep 29 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 p.m ET FOX 5 Oct 20 New York Giants 1:00 p.m ET FOX 7 Oct 27 Cincinnati Bengals 4:25 p.m ET CBS 8 Nov 10 Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m ET CBS 11 Nov 24 Los Angeles Rams 8:20 p.m ET NBC 12 Dec 01 Baltimore Ravens 4:25 p.m ET CBS 16 Dec 22 Washington Commanders 1:00 p.m ET FOX



Philadelphia Eagles 2024 Season Outlook

They will be hoping to avoid the same disaster that happened one year ago. Fresh off a Super Bowl appearance, the team started the season with a fantastic 10-1, but since Week 13, their level dropped massively, and they weren't able to compete against the other strong teams in the NFC.

Philadelphia was one of the few teams to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs during the regular season, but the game against the San Francisco 49ers, where they were handed a heavy defeat to their biggest rivals in the NFC that season, left them in the dust.

Jalen Hurts regressed, the offense sputtered, and not even a late promotion to defensive coordinator for Matt Patricia helped matters. With the team struggling everywhere and reports out of the locker room not being positive, they were a sitting duck against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFC playoffs, a game that ended Jason Kelce's career.

Now, Nick Sirianni and his revamped coaching staff will be hoping that the changes inside and outside the team will get them back to where they used to be. Hurts needs to play better and the offense needs to change its scheme, but there's enough talent on the roster. They just need to figure it out.