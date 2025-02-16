Photo: Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson remembers late grandfather with emotional throwback

Patrick Mahomes' brother, Jackson Mahomes, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram for his grandfather, Larry "Randy" Martin, who died on Wednesday.

Jackson posted a throwback photo on Saturday showing a happy moment with his grandfather. Martin wore a white shirt, blue shorts and white sneakers, possibly dancing or playing with him, who had a red shirt and shorts on.

"Love you papa," Jackson wrote.

Source: Instagram/ @JacksonMahomes)

Patrick's grandfather had been struggling with health issues and had been in hospice care since January.

Patrick Mahomes' grandfather was happy to see the Chiefs QB playing in Super Bowl

Three days before the 2025 Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes' mother, Randi, told him that his father was proud of him and wanted to see him play one more time.

"I know that it has meant a lot to him," Randi said, via PEOPLE. "And I think he's hanging on because he wants to see his grandson do an amazing thing or just let him play."

She also shared how she constantly kept Patrick updated about his grandfather’s health.

"I mean, he must be such a proud grandpa, so proud," Randi said.

Even though the Kansas Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22 in New Orleans, Martin remained one of Patrick’s biggest supporters until the end.

Larry "Randy" Martin's funeral will be held on Monday in Henderson, Texas.

The news of his grandfather's death was shared by Randi Mahomes on Instagram on Friday, alongside a picture of her father.

"Hard to find the words of holding my fathers hand as he goes to Heaven. I know he's in a better place. I love you daddy. Well done, good and faithful servant! Matthew 25:23," Randi captioned.

Patrick's grandmother, Debbie Bates, died in April 2023 after struggling with her health. Debbie died two months after the two-time NFL MVP won his second Super Bowl.

