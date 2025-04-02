PHOTO: Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek relax together on boat ride amid their busy schedules

NFL legend Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, found some time to spend together amid their busy schedules, as Kostek shared a picture on her Instagram story on Monday. Although she didn’t share details about their get-together, the couple appeared to be enjoying a motorboat ride.

Gronkowski wore a white cap, a white polo T-shirt and gray shorts. Meanwhile, Kostek wore a pink-colored woolen outfit.

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek

While most NFL couples enjoy their break together during the offseason, the schedule hasn’t been in favor of Gronkowski and Kostek. She recently visited Switzerland for a bikini photoshoot for Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue. The post was shared on Instagram last month and captioned:

“Our 2019 cover girl @camillekostek is back for the 2025 issue. @saasfee @thecaprasaasfee @myswitzerland.”

The photoshoot was done by Derek Kettela as Kostek posed in a blue bikini. She also paired it with a brown fur coat and sunglasses as the shoot took place against the scenic backdrop of snowy mountains.

Kostek posed in multiple bikinis, which will be available on Myra Swim’s official website, where they are priced at around $110.00. The full gallery will be available on the site after May.

Gronkowski was also taken aback by the pictures as he commented:

“Wowsers 🔥🔥❤️❤️.”

Kostek had just returned from her vacation in Aspen, Colorado, with her sisters, Julia and Alina, when she celebrated her birthday midflight in her private jet. She shared some photos and clips from her celebration on her IG story and wrote:

“The birthday weekend in Aspen was iconic, the private jet was luxurious, but the laughter with my sisters was the best part 🤎❄️🧁🧸.”

Rob Gronkowski wishes Camille Kostek on her birthday

Although her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, wasn’t present, Camille Kostek sent her gifts and a special message through an IG post:

“Happy Birthday to my Dancing Queen @camillekostek !! From your incredible kindness to your infectious energy, you light up every room you walk into babe!! You deserve the best, not just today but always. Love you to the moon and back!”

Meanwhile, Gronkowski was engaged in community service and business. He traveled to Australia in February for Blue Diamond Sports Stakes Day. Gronk was back for a charity golf event. Now, he is occupied preparing for his next event, a beach party during WrestleMania weekend.

