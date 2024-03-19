(PHOTOS): Brock Purdy and his wife Jenna Brandt showcase honeymoon at Turks and Caicos

Last weekend, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and his wife Jenna Brandt got married in Iowa. The wedding was in Brandt's home state, where the two met at Iowa State in 2018.

After their wedding, the couple traveled to the Turks and Caicos for their honeymoon. Jenna shared photos of the couple's adventures on the island over the last few days on Instagram.

"Honeymoon with my husband."

She shared photos of her and her new husband on jet skis and fishing as well as enjoying the sunset over the island.

Brock and Jenna Purdy's honeymoon in the Turks and Caicos.

The crystal clear water is evident in all of Jenna's photos and the new husband and wife appeared to enjoy everything the water and beach had to offer. On her Instagram story, she also shared how they spent one of their days on a boat.

Additional photos from Jenna Purdy's Instagram post.

Jenna's recap shows how much fun in the sun the couple had. A much-needed break for Brock Purdy after a long NFL season where he led his San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl LVIII.

When did Jenna and Brock Purdy meet?

Quarterback Brock Purdy has had a whirlwind start to his NFL career over the last two seasons. From being drafted last in the 2022 NFL Draft to leading his team to a playoff run later that season and then to the Super Bowl in 2023. Through the roller coaster ride of a career, he has had his now-wife Jenna supporting him from the stands.

The couple met in 2018 when both were freshmen at Iowa State. Purdy was on the football team and Jenna was a member of the school's volleyball team. After meeting though, they remained friends for many years.

While the quarterback finished his collegiate career at Iowa State, she transferred to Northern Iowa. The couple didn't go "Instagram Official" until 2022, just before Purdy was drafted by the 49ers. The quarterback proposed in July 2023 when the couple was vacationing with family in Florida.