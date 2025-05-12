PHOTOS: Inside Dak Prescott and fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos' Mother's Day celebrations with daughter MJ Rose

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrated his fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos on Mother's Day. The couple, who are already parents to daughter Margaret Jane, whom they call MJ, are also expecting another daughter very soon.

On Monday morning, Prescott reshared photos on his Instagram Story that Ramos shared on Mother's Day. In the first photo, the one-year-old sat on her lap in a golf cart, wearing a custom baseball cap that read "MJ." Ramos declared that it was her 'ideal' way of celebrating the day.

"Ideal Mama's Day"-Sarah Jane captioned her Instagram Story

Dak Prescott celebrated fiancée Sarah on Mother's Day. (Photo via Sarah Jane Ramos' Instagram Story)

In another photo, Ramos showed the Dallas Cowboys quarterback holding their daughter on his lap. She captioned that photo by saying she was 'obsessed' with the father-daughter duo.

"Obsessed with these two."-Sarah Jane wrote

Sarah Jane Ramos shared another photo of the Cowboys quarterback and their one-year-old daughter. (Photo via Sarah Jane Ramos' Instagram Story)

Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos celebrates new daughter with grand baby shower

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his fiancée welcomed their first daughter, MJ, in February 2024. In December 2024, the couple announced that they were expecting their second baby, later revealing they would be expecting another daughter.

In early April, the couple celebrated the upcoming arrival with a lavish baby shower. Sarah Jane Ramos shared a carousel of photos in an Instagram post that showcased a beautiful floral theme. The venue was adorned with fresh flowers and even featured an old phone booth as part of the decor.

In the caption, Ramos reminisced about the baby shower and showed her gratitude for everyone who attended. She then hinted at their daughter's name by referring to her as "AR."

"Couldn’t have dreamed of a more beautiful baby shower celebrating our girl 🧡💛🩷@amandaltarabokija is the best host/planner/friend ever and I am so grateful for all the love and smiles she brought into one room 🥹☀️🙏💐 We love you so much baby AR 🥰🥰🥰"-Ramos captioned her Instagram post

Dak Prescott was in attendance at the baby shower, as was the couple's daughter, MJ, who wore a teal blue dress.

