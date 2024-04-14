(PHOTOS): Taylor Swift cops $3200 Gucci shoulder bag as pop star steps out in style with Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been spending time in Los Angeles, California, since returning from the latest leg of "The Eras" tour in Singapore. The couple has been seen out on lunch dates together as well as out with friends separately.

On Friday night, Kelce and Swift enjoyed a date night out at Sushi Park. While her Kansas City Chiefs' red jacket caught the eyes of many who saw the photos, it was her Gucci handbag that stole the show, yet again. The Grammy award-winning singer is well-known for having Gucci handbags of different sizes and varieties.

Taylor Swift's handbag is a designer she has worn before but the price tag is definitely not cheap.

This particular Gucci handbag, the "Luce Small Shoulder Bag," is a brown and tan handbag that has the iconic red and green strap. According to the "TaylorSwiftStyled" Instagram account, it's one of the singer's favorite designer bags, and it comes with a hefty price tag as well. The account stated that the handbag sells for $3,200.

Swift's first appearance with this style of Gucci bag dates back to 2015, according to the TaylorSwiftStyled account.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift spotted at Coachella

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted at Coachella on the second night of the famous music festival in the California desert. Swift and Kelce were seen on the side of the stage during rock band Bleachers' set. The lead singer of the band is Jack Antonoff, Swift's longtime friend and Grammy-winning producer, who has helped her create some of her biggest hits.

They then moved down to the pit, where the rest of the attendees watched Ice Spice and EDM band The Jungle perform. Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end were seen singing and dancing to Ice Spice's set, especially when she began singing "Karma."

Taylor Swift wore a black tank top and black shorts that she paired with black Gucci sneakers for the music festival. Most notably, though, she was wearing a "New Heights" hat that she even wore backward at one point. A nod to Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce's hit podcast.