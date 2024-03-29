(PHOTOS): Tom Brady recaps snowy vacation on the slopes with his children

Tom Brady and his three children enjoyed ski vacations throughout this winter. Recently, Brady and two of his children, Benjamin and Vivian, went on one last ski trip before the season ends.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has shared photos of the family snowboarding and spending fun-time together. One could see snowy mountainous terrain and in the caption, he called his kids "future X-game contestants" in regards to their talent on the slopes.

Brady and his daughter Vivian took a selfie in one photo where the former NFL quarterback can be seen wearing a camouflage-print jacket, a red helmet and ski goggles.

His daughter was wearing a ski hat in the shape of a panda, a black jacket and ski goggles. He also took photos of the breathtaking mountain scene.

Tom Brady with his children enjoying a ski trip.

Tom Brady posted a video of his son Benjamin making an impressive run down the mountain. Along with another photo that showed Brady out on the mountain as well.

Additional photos from the future Hall of Famer's Instagram post.

Brady and his two children whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, appeared to have a lot of fun during their late winter ski trip.

Gisele Bundchen's revelation keeps relationship with Tom Brady in the spotlight

Gisele Bundchen announced last month that she was in a relationship with her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente. After the news dropped, rumors began to swirl around the former Victoria's Secret model being in a rough patch with Brady and allegedly dating Valente while she was still married.

Bundchen shot back at those rumors in an interview with the New York Times last week. She said that she was never unfaithful in her marriage to Brady and addressed the accusations.

In regards to the rumors that she cheated on Brady:

That is a lie. I really don’t want to make my life a tabloid. I don’t want to open myself up to all of that.”

She also said that she believes there is a double standard and that women are always blamed for marriages ending in divorce.

“This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful."

Bundchen has said in the past that she and Valente began dating in June 2023. She and Tom Brady filed for divorce in October 2022, after 13 years of marriage.