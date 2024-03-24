Gisele Bundchen has had her say on the rumors of her having an affair during her marriage with NFL icon Tom Brady. In an interview with The New York Times on Saturday, Bundchen slammed the allegations of cheating on the seven-time Super Bowl Champion with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

“That is a lie,” Bundchen said, denying the rumors.

“I really don’t want to make my life a tabloid,” Bündchen said of the accusations. “I don’t want to open myself up to all of that.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She talked about the unjust criticism during her divorce from Brady and argued that women are blamed and labeled "unfaithful" when they decide to "leave an unhealthy relationship."

“This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful,” she said.

“They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified.”

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady were married for 13 years, before finalizing their divorce in October 2022. The court declared their marriage as "irretrievably broken." They share two kids, a son Benjamin and a daughter Vivian.

The two of them are moving on. Tom Brady was photographed a few times with Russian model Irina Shayk and was even spotted on reported dinner dates.

The mother of two, while remaining tight-lipped about the person, revealed she's dating someone and is protective of it.

“This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first,” she said. “It’s very different. It is very honest, and it’s very transparent.”

Tom Brady preparing for $375 million career post-NFL

Tom Brady retired from the NFL for the second and final time in 2022. The Patriots icon agreed on a 10-year, $375 million broadcasting contract with FOX Sports. The start of the deal was delayed with Brady deciding to take time to decompress and spend more family time.

Speaking on the "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray, Brady mentioned he's preparing hard for his upcoming venture. He understands it will be a challenge and is excited to test himself on how he fares.

“I’ve got a big broadcasting job that’s going to start in September. I’m already working hard on trying to make sure I’m ready for that opportunity, and I’m prepared mentally and emotionally for that challenge.

"Because it is a challenge. It’s something that’s new. It’s outside of my comfort zone. And I’m excited to get out there and try something and see how I do."

Brady will begin his game-calling duties at the beginning of the 2024 NFL season in September.