PIC: Dak Prescott and fiancée Sarah Jane attend exclusive Athletes First event on Rose Day

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, flew to New Orleans for an exclusive Athletes First event on Rose Day. As the couple traveled by private jet, Sarah Jane shared a photo on Instagram, which showed them relaxing on the plane.

In the picture, they were stretching their legs out, sitting side by side cozily. A white blanket covered the seat in front, and a small table held a drink and a few items. As seen in another Instagram story, Dak and Sarah Jane stood close together for a mirror selfie. Dak wore a white hoodie and brown pants, while Sarah Jane wore brown overalls with a white top that showed off her baby bump.

PIC: Dak Prescott and fiancée Sarah Jane attend the exclusive Athletes First event on Rose Day. (Source: IG/ @SarahJane+ IG/@_4dak)

The Block event took place from February 6 to 8, 2025, in New Orleans. It was held across four historic mansions in downtown New Orleans, covering 25,000 square feet. It featured a large 10,000-square-foot courtyard with pools and gardens along with various athlete and brand activities, VIP events, and luxury gifts.

On December 12, 2024, Dak Prescott's fiancée announced that he and Sarah Jane are expecting their second child, another baby girl due in May 2025. Sarah Jane posted a beautiful photo from a family photo shoot on Instagram and wrote:

"I couldn’t pray for more… So obsessed with these two 🥹 Happy Holidays from our soon-to-be family of FOUR."

Their first daughter, Margaret Jane Rose Prescott (MJ Rose), was born in February 2024.

Dak Prescott proposed to Sarah Jane Ramos last year

In October 2024, during the Cowboys' bye week, Dak Prescott proposed to his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos on a golf course. Since Sarah Jane loves golf, he made the moment extra special by using a fake golf ball to ask her to marry him.

Dak shared pictures of the special moment on Instagram and wrote:

"Mine Forever!!!! The Best Friend, Partner, Teammate, Mother, and Now Fiancé I could Ask or Pray for! Thank you, God, for this Blessing and Family! I Love you, Sarah Jane 4EVER!"

Alongside, he also tagged the second-time would-be mother. In one of the pictures, Sarah Jane was also seen happily flaunting her engagement ring gifted by the Dallas Cowboys QB.

