Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos recently welcomed their first child. The couple announced the news in a joint Instagram post over the weekend.

Their daughter, Margaret Jane Rose Prescott, who they are calling MJ Rose, was born on Feb. 22. The couple was seen holding their daughter next to a stork announcement sign at their home. They also added additional photos of their baby girl in the social media post that was captioned:

"Being your parents is the biggest blessing life has to offer and we are so fortunate that you are ours! Welcome into this world, baby girl, you will always be loved and protected!"

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane wrote a touching note to their newborn. They called her their 'greatest blessing' and went on to say that she will always be protected and love. They shared their love and excitement in welcoming her into the world.

The couple first shared the news that they were expecting their first child in November 2023. On March 5, Prescott made an appearance at the Children's Cancer Fund Gala and announced that his daughter MJ had been born but didn't give further details at the time.

Dak Prescott's brother Tad receives an apology from Stephen A. Smith

Dak Prescott's brother Tad is protective of the Dallas Cowboys quarterback and isn't afraid to share his feelings. This offseason, after the Cowboys' disappointing loss to the Green Bay Packers in the wild card round, he voiced his frustrations about Cowboys fans who were upset with the quarterback's performance.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith recently shared his thoughts about Tad Prescott's comments about the Cowboys. Smith went off on a rant that he didn't feel Tad should try and fight his brother's battles for him. His expletive filled rant essentially told the quarterback's brother to be quiet and mind his business.

A day later, Smith issued an apology to Tad Prescott for lashing out at him on "First Take." He said that he understands that his comments are out of love for his brother but he believes he may be making things worse for the quarterback. Smith said:

"You know I want to apologize. Because I said, you know, 'Listen, Sit your a** down.' ... I shouldn't have said that. Also, tell him to shut the hell up. I shouldn't have said that because it dilutes my presentation and my delivery; dilutes from the potency of the point that I was trying to make. So I want to apologize for that while saying this."

Dak Prescott is entering the final season of his four-year, $160 million contract and is interested in remaining with the Dallas Cowboys.