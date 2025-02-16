Pics: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shares glimpse into tropical off-season getaway

Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie Hunt is taking her mind off the 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl. On Saturday, the former soccer player and pageant contestant shared photos from a tropical vacation she is enjoying.

Hunt didn't share the exact location of her getaway, but she said in the caption that the vacation was necessary to "shake off" a tough time. Her caption may have been centered around water and waves crashing; however, it insinuated the idea of moving on to a new chapter or a new NFL season, in this case.

"Sometimes a wave crashes down on you, but you shake it off, paddle back out, and wait for the next one. The ride isn’t over yet. 🌊," Gracie wrote.

The series of photos showed Gracie posing while on the green and blue ocean water. She wore a black swimsuit that featured the Chiefs logo imprinted on the top.

Hunt shared photos from her vacation (image credit: instagram/graciehunt)

Hunt smiled in the photos as she took in the breathtaking tropical view on her trip.

Gracie Hunt reflected on Super Bowl loss while also showing gratitude

Gracie Hunt has done a lot of reflection in the last week since the Kansas City Chiefs lost in the 2025 Super Bowl. Just two days after the big game, she shared a carousel of photos on Instagram where she expressed her sadness, while also showing gratitude for the success the team had throughout the 2024 NFL season.

She thanked everyone involved in the organization for their hard work day in and day out. She also thanked everyone who cheered for the team at the Super Bowl. She added that getting support from Chiefs Kingdom will only lead them back to success next season.

"Praise Him when you win. Praise Him when you lose. 💔 It wasn’t the result we were hoping for, but so proud of this team’s heart and the incredible season we had. Thank you to our sweet friends and family who came to support this weekend and stayed through the post game reception. Thank you to every person in the Chiefs organization for going above and beyond in all you do—we love you like family. Thank you to the incredible fans who bleed red with us. You all are the heartbeat of Chiefs Kingdom and are truly the best fans in the NFL. We’ll be back Chiefs Kingdom," Hunt captioned.

She shared photos alongside her family, including her father Clark Hunt and mother Tavia Hunt. She also included snaps from the big game even though the outcome wasn't what she had hoped for.

