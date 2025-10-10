PICS: J.J. McCarthy's son Rome looks spitting image of Vikings QB as Katya Kuropas celebrates 1 month with “little love”

  • home icon
By Arnold
Modified Oct 10, 2025 20:00 GMT
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy became a father in September when his fiancée, Katya Kuropas, gave birth to a baby boy, Rome. On Thursday, Kuropas shared a few pictures shared a few snaps of Rome on her Instagram story on the occasion of his first month in the world.

"1 whole month with my little love," Kuropas wrote on one of her IG stories.
"I feel so lucky to be your mom," Kuropas wrote on another of her IG story.
According to reports, McCarthy and Kuropas met while attending Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, Illinois, during their high school years. They began dating on Oct. 8, 2018, when McCarthy was a sophomore in high school.

The couple got engaged in January 2024, only a few weeks after McCarthy led the Michigan Wolverines to the national title in his final collegiate season.

On Sept. 13, McCarthy and Kuropas shared a joint post on Instagram announcing that he had become a father.

"Welcome to the world Rome Micah McCarthy ✨The sweetest, most perfect gift from God!! We are so unbelievably blessed to be your parents💙" the IG caption read.
McCarthy missed his entire rookie season with the Vikings in 2024 due to a torn meniscus in his right knee that he suffered in preseason.

This season, McCarthy has played two games for Minnesota. He suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons.

J.J. McCarthy injury update: When is Vikings QB expected to return?

According to reports, the medical staff at Minnesota suggested J.J. McCarthy could take four to six weeks for his recovery amid the ankle injury.

In McCarthy's absence, Carson Wentz has been leading the offense for the Vikings (3-2).

In the two games that McCarthy played this season, he completed 58.5% of his passes for 301 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions, while also adding 50 rushing yards and another score

