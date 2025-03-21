  • home icon
  PICS: Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin enjoys 'food tour' with 49ers FB during exciting Iceland vacay

PICS: Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin enjoys ‘food tour’ with 49ers FB during exciting Iceland vacay

By Himangshu Sinha
Modified Mar 21, 2025 16:21 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin, took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a few pictures from the couple’s ongoing trip in Iceland. Kristin uploaded multiple clips and pictures on her Instagram stories, providing details of their exciting trip.

In one of the pictures, Kristin announced that they were on a food tour in Iceland, trying local cuisines and drinks. She wrote:

“We’re on a food tour, and this was our favorite stop!”
Kristin and Kyle Juszczyk enjoy food tour during their vacay in Iceland
Kristin and Kyle Juszczyk enjoy food tour during their vacay in Iceland

According to the picture, the couple was sitting at Old Iceland Restaurant, where they tried the local dish, Hákarl, a traditional Icelandic delicacy made from Greenland shark through fermentation. She wrote:

“Last stop. Fermented shark. I couldn’t breathe.”

The dish is typically served with a local drink named Brennivín. Kristin’s other story hinted that the group enjoyed a shot of the drink, as she wrote:

“Skál (cheers).”

Besides exploring Icelandic cuisine, the couple also enjoyed other activities in the foreign country. Kyle Juszczyk posed with a couple of polar bear statues outside a local shop. Later, he stopped by a Viking store, Mink Portrait, where the couple tried on Viking outfits. She wrote:

“Couldn’t resist getting Viking pictures taken.”
Kristin and Kyle Juszczyk enjoy Viking outfit vacay in Iceland
Kristin and Kyle Juszczyk enjoy Viking outfit vacay in Iceland

In one of the clips, Kyle dressed as a Viking warrior in Game of Thrones style, drawing a sword from its sheath. He wore a blue shirt with a brown fur coat.

Kristin and Kyle Juszczyk take a dip in hot water spring and lagoon

The Juszczyk couple later traveled to a nearby hot spring. Kristin went into the spring wearing a white bikini, accompanied by her sister-in-law, Rachel Juszczyk. She wrote:

“I’m so lucky to have the best sisters-in-law! We miss you.”
Kristin and Kyle Juszczyk enjoy hot spring and northern lights
Kristin and Kyle Juszczyk enjoy hot spring and northern lights

She also uploaded a picture of the northern lights as the group enjoyed the Aurora Borealis phenomenon, one of Iceland’s most famous attractions. Kristin and Kyle also spent time at the well-known Blue Lagoon, as reflected in her Instagram stories on Tuesday. She wrote:

“Back in one of our favorite places.”

Kristin relived her memories in Iceland, as she had last visited the same destination in 2016. Before travelling to Iceland, the couple vacationed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with a few other football couples last week.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
