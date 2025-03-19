In Pics: Kyle Juszczyk and wife Kristin enjoy geothermal spa day at Iceland’s famous Blue Lagoon

A week after getting re-signed by the San Francisco 49ers, Kyle Juszczyk celebrated his return with a romantic vacation with his wife Kristin. The couple have been enjoying their offseason trip to Iceland, all while recreating their vacation memories.

On Wednesday, Kristin Juszczyk updated her Instagram story with pictures highlighting her fun times with the fullback, at the famous Blue Lagoon hot spring. Kristin re-lived her memories once again from the last time she visited the exact destination in February 2016.

"Back in one of our favorite places."

Kyle Juszczyk and wife Kristin enjoy geothermal spa day at Iceland’s famous Blue Lagoon (Image Source: Kristin/IG)

The pictures were followed by another Instagram story featuring a clip in which Kristin can be seen laughing about the fact that her "pinky nail ripped off" on the plane. In the clip, the 49ers fullback can also be seen making an appearance in front of the camera to joke about his messy hair.

"The reality [laughing emoji] my pinky nail ripped off on the plane. We're a mess lol," Kristin captioned her IG story.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin penned down an 'emotional' note celebrating FB's re-signing with 49ers

The last week was definitely filled with ups and downs for Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin, after the fullback got released by the 49ers. Even though he was re-signed a couple of days later, that short period of free agency made the couple realize a lot of things.

Earlier this week, Kristin Juszczyk penned down an emotional note via an Instagram post, talking about her learning from the fullback's free agency. Sharing details about her reaction to Kyle's return to the 49ers, Kristin wrote:

"This past week has really made Kyle and I reflect on our past 8 years in the Bay. We grew up here. We turned friends into family here. We won championships here and we lost championships here. We feel so incredibly blessed to have called the bay home for the past 8 years."

Kristin concluded her statement by expressing her gratitude towards the 49ers for their trust in the fullback and said:

"It’s truly been the best years of our lives. Kyle’s curtain isn’t closed just yet and we couldn’t be more happy and emotional to stay home!!! We’re forever Faithful."

Kyle Juszczyk's re-signing wasn't just a moment of celebration for his wife Kristin but also his close friend and teammate George Kittle and his wife Claire. Claire was seen giving a special tribute to the fullback via her social media, following his return to the 49ers.

