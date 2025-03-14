  • home icon
  Pics: Kyle Juszczyk and wife Kristin sneak out for offseason vacay following FB's 49ers release

Pics: Kyle Juszczyk and wife Kristin sneak out for offseason vacay following FB's 49ers release

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Mar 14, 2025 00:50 GMT
Pics: Kyle Juszczyk and wife Kristin sneak out for offseason vacay following FB
Credit: Kristin/IG

After being released by the San Francisco 49ers, Kyle Juszczyk and his wife, Kristin, are taking a break to relax. The couple is spending time together, as seen in Kristin’s recent Instagram posts.

One of the pictures shared, shows the couple on a plane, holding hands across their seats. Kristin wrote:

“If we can’t hold hands at takeoff.”

Another IG story hours later shows Kyle standing quietly. He was dressed in a hoodie and sweatpants and looked at a sports field with mountains behind him.

(Source: Via IG @kristinjuszczyk)
(Source: Via IG @kristinjuszczyk)

Juszczyk played eight seasons for the 49ers. However, with salary cap concerns, the team decided to move on.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin Juszczyk is a fashion designer.

They met in Maryland in 2014 when Kristin was studying at Towson University, and Kyle was playing for the Baltimore Ravens. The couple got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot on July 6, 2019, in upstate New York.

Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo and George Kittle's wife Claire bids emotional goodbye after Kyle Juszczyk's release

On Tuesday, after the news of the release broke, 49ers star Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo shared a heartfelt message. She posted a photo with Juszczyk and his wife, Kristin, writing:

"Family."

Another person who was shocked to the core was George Kittle's wife Claire Kittle.

“Just rip out our hearts, why don’t you?” she wrote on IG Story and added a broken heart emoji.

She then posted a picture of George and Juszczyk together and wrote:

“That’s family.”

The two had played side by side since 2017.

In her final message, Claire shared her gratitude but also confusion over the decision.

“It’ll never make sense,” she wrote. “I thank the Lord for bringing us together in 2017. You boys are everything an organization could dream of, on and off the field. I’m so proud of you.”
The Juszczyks and Kittles together on the red carpet.
The Juszczyks and Kittles together on the red carpet.

As per NFL insider Adam Schefter, Kyle Juszczyk will meet with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

हिन्दी