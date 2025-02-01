PICS: Sam Darnold's girlfriend Katie recaps fun Florida trip ahead of Pro Bowl

Sam Darnold was named to the Pro Bowl Games for the first time in his NFL career. The 27-year-old had a breakout season in 2024, leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-3 season and a playoff appearance. He is enjoying some downtime while in Orlando, Florida, for the Pro Bowl Games.

Darnold's girlfriend, Katie Hoofnagle, accompanied him to the games and posted a few photos on her Instagram Story. Hoofnagle shared a picture of the couple at the "Wizarding World of Harry Potter" at Universal Studios's Islands of Adventure.

Sam Darnold and girlfriend Katie enjoyed time at the theme parks during Pro Bowl weekend. (Credits: IG/ Katie Hoofnagle)

Katie Hoofnagle added another photo of the NFL's "Pro Bowl Games" logo at the "Islands of Adventure" theme park entrance.

A snapshot of Universal's Islands of Adventure theme park. (Credits: IG/ Katie Hoofnagle)

The Pro Bowl Games will take place on Sunday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Sam Darnold's girlfriend Katie showed support during playoff loss to the Rams

Despite a standout season with the Minnesota Vikings and nearly winning the NFC North division, Sam Darnold didn't have a great playoff outing. Minnesota played the Los Angeles Rams on the road in their first playoff game.

The Vikings were defeated 9-27 and Darnold completed just 25 of 40 passes for 245 yards. Even though the playoff game didn't land in Darnold's favor, he still had the support of his girlfriend, Katie Hoofnagle, who was in attendance.

In a since-expired Instagram Story, Hoofnagle was wearing a custom bomber jacket with Darnold's name and #14 jersey number customized on the back.

She showed support for her quarterback boyfriend amidst his bounce-back season with the Minnesota Vikings. Hoofnagle often shares gameday posts on her Instagram, including her custom outfits each week.

Sam Darnold and Katie Hoofnagle have reportedly been dating since 2023 and have kept their relationship rather lowkey when it comes to social media. Besides photos of gamedays and special occasions, neither tends to share photos frequently of themselves for the public to see.

