Pics: Simone Biles shares glimpse into fun ‘work week’ with husband Jonathan Owens

The offseason started long ago for the Chicago Bears star Jonathan Owens, who has been spending all the free time he has got before the 2025 regular season with his wife, Simone Biles. The couple have been making some good memories while enjoying their ongoing tropical vacation at the seaside.

The Bears couple haven’t just been enjoying their vacation but also getting their needed work done. On Friday, Simone Biles took to her Instagram story to share a handful of pictures with Jonathan Owens. In the caption of one of the snapshots, Olympics legend Biles revealed how her husband had been tagged along to her “work week.”

“Bring your husband to work week,” Biles’ caption read.

Simone Biles shares glimpse into fun ‘work week’ with husband Jonathan Owens (Image Source: Biles/IG)

In the pictures, Jonathan is posing alongside his wife, Simone Biles. The Bears safety wore an olive suit, which he paired with white sneakers. Meanwhile, Biles wore a white coat, which she paired with brown high heels.

Simone Biles on being a supportive wife to Jonathan Owens

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles are a perfect power couple who have been highly supportive of each other’s careers. During the Olympics, Owens was spotted cheering for Biles throughout all the major events. As for Biles, she didn’t shy away from showing up at multiple Bears games last season to cheer for Owens.

Simone Biles sat in an exclusive interview with Olympics.com on Dec. 24, during which she reflected on her role as a supportive wife. Biles talked about attending the Chicago Bears games and showing her support to her husband. Talking about how her “support” means “so much to him,” Biles said:

“Oh, my gosh. It means the world to me. And I know it means so much to him for me to be able to go and support his games. For him, it means a lot for me to go on the sideline before because he says that's his pregame routine. So he's always looking for me on the sideline to give him, like, good luck vibes and wishes. That's just his superstition.”

The Bears' safety doesn’t shy away from showing his affection and love to Biles. Recently, she shared a glimpse into her “weekly flowers” from Owens.

