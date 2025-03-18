  • home icon
  PICS: Tom Brady takes on NFL offseason with his new "workout partner"

PICS: Tom Brady takes on NFL offseason with his new "workout partner"

By Andre Castillo
Modified Mar 18, 2025 04:24 GMT
The RSM Classic - - Source: Getty
Tom Brady has been mostly single since October 2022 - Source: Getty

Tom Brady has been mostly single ever since he and Gisele Bundchen divorced in October 2022. But that hasn't stopped him from seeking alternative companions.

The former quarterback, on Instagram Stories, showcased some images of himself with a dog inside his car while driving to a workout session:

"My workout Partner (smiling emoji)"
Tom Brady and his new
Tom Brady and his new "partner" - a dog

Another shot can be seen below:

"Good Girl (heart emoji)"
Tom Brady and his new
Tom Brady and his new "partner" - a dog

In another, he wrote:

"(sparkling emoji) (underlined 100emoji) (bicep flex emoji) (sun emoji)"
Tom Brady IG
Tom Brady IG

Over the weekend, Brady also posted images of himself and his sons Jack and Benjamin dining with friends at Le Rond, a burger joint in Miami Beach, Florida.

Tom Brady competes against Guinness Record-breaking chef in cooking showdown

Even after his retirement, Tom Brady is still a busy man. He calls NFL games for Fox; he is involved in the Las Vegas Raiders' decision-making as a part-owner; and he still also supervises his TB12 wellness brand/company.

And now, he may adding "aspiring cook" to his resume, as he took on record-breaking celebrity chef Nick DiGiovanni in a "pancakes vs. waffles" showdown:

youtube-cover
Commenting on his waffles, which he admitted he was making a healthy version of, the multiple-time Super Bowl winner and MVP concurred with his son Benjamin's joke about how they had been cooked in accordance with the so-called "Patriot Way":

“Mine are gritty, they’re tough, they’re hard. You can bounce them off the floor. They’re resilient. These can’t exist in the cold weather against the Colts. If we’re down 28-3, these aren’t going to get it done.”
It was also during this challenge that Brady, when told that he had "the chef hands" - aka a propensity to handle hot stuff without flinching, revealed the extent of the hand injuries that he sustained over his 23-year playing career:

"These hands got pretty beat up over a long time. See that finger? I can't even bend it anymore, even if you try to straighten it. Torn ligament (index finger), torn ligament (middle finger), broken (ring finger), ripped open (palm), broken (ring finger again)."

The waffles would get an 8.75 out of ten from Benjamin, the same score as DiGiovanni's pancakes.

